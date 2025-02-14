5 key revelations from TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy

Saving Wendy, the latest documentary from TMZ in partnership with Tubi, premiered on February 12, 2025. The documentary provides an in-depth look at Wendy Williams’ ongoing conservatorship and her current life in an assisted living facility in New York. It examines the increasing public scrutiny of her legal and financial situation, which began in 2022.

In Saving Wendy, Williams, now 60, shares her 2023 dementia diagnosis and reveals that she cannot recall the last time she saw a medical professional. The film, directed by TMZ founder Harvey Levin, illustrates how her once-public life has transformed under court-ordered guardianship.

The hour-long special features interviews with her niece Alex Finnie, longtime friend and Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto, Medicaid Advisory Group founder Ginalisa Monterroso, neurologist Leah Croll, and Williams herself.

Despite the restrictions placed on her, TMZ arranged a phone call with Williams and filmed her through her apartment window. Shortly after the documentary’s release, reports emerged that Williams signed an affidavit requesting that the court terminate her conservatorship. She claims to have regained the ability to manage her own affairs. If that request is denied, she intends to take the matter to a jury trial. Here are five of the most shocking revelations from Saving Wendy.

5 shocking details explored in TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy

1) Williams is living in a highly restricted environment

At 60 years old, Williams lives in a "Memory Unit" with people in their 80s and 90s who are experiencing severe cognitive decline. She says she has been confined to her room for most of the past month, allowed outside only twice. Although the building has a gym, Williams states she cannot leave her floor without supervision.

An elevator key restricts access to her living quarters, making independent movement nearly impossible. According to a blackamericaweb.com report dated February 12, 2025, she also lacks access to an iPad or personal cellphone and relies on a landline from which she can make calls but cannot receive them.

2) Most of her possessions are inaccessible

Wendy Williams, the subject of Saving Wendy (Image via Getty)

While Williams once had an estimated net worth of $20 million, her current living conditions contrast sharply with her past lifestyle. She describes her space as resembling a small hotel room or studio apartment.

Most of her belongings remain locked in a storage unit, including furniture and personal memorabilia. The few items she has access to are limited to some clothing and essentials.

3) Her son's alleged financial misuse triggered the conservatorship

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter jr and her nephew (Image via Getty)

According to blackamericaweb.com, one of the most startling claims in Saving Wendy is that her court-ordered guardianship began after her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., withdrew large amounts of money from her account without her knowledge.

“My son, you know, overstepped his boundaries in terms of me, you understand? He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it. Like, is he stealing from me?!,” Wendy Williams on her son, as per blackamericaweb.com.

Wells Fargo flagged this activity, leading to a legal intervention in 2022. In the documentary, Williams admitted that she believes her son acted inappropriately with her finances, questioning whether he had been stealing from her. Despite this, she maintains that he is a good person but acknowledges that his actions contributed to her current situation.

4) Her guardian has legal approval to profit from her conservatorship

As noted in blackamericaweb.com's report, court documents claim that Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has been legally permitted to make money from managing her affairs.

This claim raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest in her case. Furthermore, the court has prohibited anyone involved in her guardianship from speaking publicly about it, limiting transparency regarding the decisions made on her behalf.

5) She hasn’t seen a doctor during her time in assisted living

Despite the seriousness of her 2023 dementia diagnosis, Williams asserts that she has not undergone a medical evaluation during her stay at the New York assisted living facility. Since frontotemporal dementia is typically viewed as an irreversible condition, her legal team hopes that Saving Wendy will provide evidence that her condition is not as severe as initially described.

According to blackamericaweb.com, she has already taken steps to undergo a new medical assessment. If the court rejects her request to end the conservatorship, she plans to advocate for a jury trial to determine her ability to manage her own life.

Saving Wendy underscores Williams' ongoing fight for personal and financial independence. As she continues her legal battle, her supporters remain hopeful that new medical evaluations and legal proceedings will clarify whether she can regain control of her life.

