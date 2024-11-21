  • home icon
“Just cancel the show at this point” — Fans upset as Storm Reid reveals she is not returning to Euphoria Season 3

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Nov 21, 2024 11:13 GMT
Netizens left disheartened as the actress revealed that she would not be coming back for Season 3 of Euphoria. (Image via Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Storm Reid left her fans disappointed as the actress revealed that she would not be returning for Euphoria Season 3. While walking the red carpet at the Governors’ Award, Storm spoke to Rotten Tomatoes and confirmed the news, as she stated:

"I'm very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia's not returning for the third season. But I'm so, so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria's a really special thing, and I'm so glad that's a part of my legacy and that I was part of such a cultural phenomenon. I'm forever grateful, forever indebted, and I can't wait to see what Season 3 has in store."
As soon as the news reached the realms of social media, netizens started pouring in reactions as many were left heartbroken by the news. An Instagram user, @TheShadeRoom, posted about the same, where one internet user commented:

“Just cancel the show at this point cause wtf.”
Storm Reid plays the role of Georgia Bennett AKA Gia in the show. The actress gained a lot of popularity as she played the role of Rue’s younger sister in the show.

The production for “Euphoria” Season 3 will begin in January 2025: More details explored as Storm Reid confirmed not being a part of the show

Without giving out any specific reason, Storm Reid announced that she would not be returning for Season 3 of the hit show, Euphoria. However, the season is all set to begin production in January 2025. It is worth noting that previously, the production was to begin in December 2023, however, it was then postponed, majorly due to the Hollywood labor disputes.

The first season of the Sam Levinson show was released in June 2019, and the second came in January 2022. On the other hand, The Wrap mentioned that previously, there was speculation that Euphoria was being canceled, however, the rumors were later dispelled by Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO, who said:

“Nothing has changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy.”
youtube-cover

Furthermore, it is not just Storm Reid who announced their exit from the show. In August, this year, Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the show, also announced her departure. However, other cast members like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and others are expected to return with the new season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
