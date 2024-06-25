"So cute" - Coco Gauff thanks Emmy-winning actress Storm Reid for surprising her with New Balance sneakers in London ahead of Wimbledon 2024

Coco Gauff expressed her gratitude to Emmy-winning actress Storm Reid for the delightful surprise of gifting her with a pair of New Balance sneakers in London, just before the start of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Both Gauff and Reid are the ambassadors for the American sports footwear and apparel brand.

After securing her first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2024 French Open alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, Gauff headed to Berlin to compete at the ecotrans Ladies Open.

The American was the top seed and kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced Ekaterina Alexandrova in her opening match and emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(6), 6-2.

Coco Gauff then advanced to the semifinals after her quarterfinal opponent, eighth seed Ons Jabeur, retired from the match after the first set due to an illness. However, in the final four, the World No.2 was defeated by her close friend, compatriot, and eventual champion Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 7-6(2).

Trending

In addition to her singles performance, Gauff also participated in the doubles event of the WTA 500 grass court event in Berlin. She partnered with Pegula and was seeded fourth. However, the American duo suffered a first-round loss to the Czech pair of Katerina Siniakova and Linda Noskova with a score of 6-4, 6-0.

Currently, Coco Gauff is in London to compete in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She recently shared a video on social media unboxing a pair of New Balance sneakers sent to her by 'The Last of Us' actress Storm Reid, on the occasion of Reid's 21st birthday.

In the video, Gauff, who has been a part of the New Balance family since 2018, expressed her appreciation for the sneakers and the accompanying bag, praising their design. She also extended an early birthday wish to Reid, who celebrates on July 1st.

"Arrived in London and look, first of all this bag is really nice (laughs). And Storm (Reid) sent me these shoes, her birthday, I believe is on July 1st. She's turning 21, and these (the shoes) are so cute. Thank you Storm. Happy early birthday," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff reacted to Storm Reid inaugurating a park in Atlanta, a development project they both had joined hands for

The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Last year, Coco Gauff and actress Storm Reid teamed up to develop Brownwood Park in their hometown of Atlanta. Together, they worked to improve the park's aesthetics, beautify its surroundings, and ensure a safer environment for the children of East Atlanta to enjoy.

Reid, then, had shared a series of photos from the groundbreaking event at Brownwood Park, which she and Gauff were part of.

Nearly a year after the groundbreaking, Storm Reid unveiled the newly renovated Brownwood Park.

Coco Gauff, who was competing at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, was unable to attend the inauguration. However, she took to social media to react to the actress inaugurating Brownwood Park.

" ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ," Gauff added on her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff and Storm Reid's efforts to revamp Brownwood Park in Atlanta were supported by the Mayor of Atlanta and New Balance.