"The nicest person" - Coco Gauff joins 'The Last of Us' actress Storm Reid in developing a park in their hometown Atlanta

Coco Gauff joined actress Storm Reid to spearhead the development of a park in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Gauff teamed up with Reid to enhance the aesthetic appeal and safety of Brownwood Park in Atlanta. Together, they are implementing measures to transform the park into a more welcoming and secure environment for children living in nearby communities.

Storm Reid and Coco Gauff received support from the Mayor of Atlanta, as well as their sponsor, New Balance, who they proudly represent as brand ambassadors.

Reid took to social media to share pictures and videos from the groundbreaking event at Brownwood Park in which she and the 19-year-old took part in.

Coco Gauff re-shared Storm Reid's post on her social media, specifically a picture of both herself and Reid standing back-to-back, with their legs folded in half and their feet touching. Gauff, in her caption, expressed that Reid is the "nicest person" she knows.

"The nicest person," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Gauff's Instagram story

A look into Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon 2023 campaign

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff entered the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as one of the favorites for the women’s singles title.

Gauff faced her compatriot, Sofia Kenin, in the opening round of Wimbledon. Despite Kenin having to qualify for the main draw, she managed to defeat the Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Kenin's performance propelled her to the third round, where she faced off against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. However, Svitolina proved to be a formidable opponent and emerged victorious in straight sets.

In doubles, Gauff teamed up with Jessica Pegula. They began their campaign with a win over the Russian duo of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kamilla Rakhimova, emerging victorious in a three-set match during the first round.

Capitalizing on their momentum, Gauff and Pegula extended their winning streak by clinching yet another hard-fought victory in the second round against Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Detiuc.

However, the American duo faced a formidable challenge in the third round when they went up against the German-Russian pair of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva. Gauff and Jessica Pegula were defeated 6-3, 6-3 by their opponents.

Siegemund and Zvonareva later advanced to the quarterfinals, where they were ultimately outplayed by Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

Gauff is expected to compete in the upcoming Washington Open, which will take place between July 31 and August 6.