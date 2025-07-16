“Just so proud of everybody”- Katherine LaNasa shares her excitement for getting her first career nomination at the Emmy Awards 2025

On July 15, 2025, the Television Academy unveiled the complete list of nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. For actress Katherine LaNasa, the list brought a long-awaited first.

The 58-year-old actress received her first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, as a part of the critical success of the HBO medical drama series The Pitt, in which she played the role of charge nurse Dana Evans.

The crew and the cast erupted into cheers as the news was announced on a hectic shooting day on the set of The Pitt Season 2, especially when LaNasa broke into emotional tears on camera.

LaNasa followed up with an emotional post not long after the nominations were announced, remembering how the nomination felt. In an interview with PEOPLE, published on July 15, 2025, she said:

"To receive this level of recognition at this stage of my career is a delightful surprise. I am so very proud of The Pitt and especially grateful to Noah, John and Scott for entrusting me with Dana. I am beyond humbled to be included in this group of beautifully talented actresses."

The nomination of her to the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category puts her in stiff competition, such as Patricia Arquette (Severance), Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), and The White Lotus stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood.

A possible return of Katherine LaNasa in season 2 of The Pitt

The Emmy nomination, though undoubtedly a personal success, is another step towards making Katherine LaNasa a member of the second season of The Pitt.

The video, widely shared on social media, showed her being congratulated with hugs and applause by castmates, including Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Eli Bernard. Her marked visibility during filming, in her nurse scrubs and on a familiar set, suggests that her character will remain integral to the main plot line of the series.

The drama draws listeners into the emotional and chaotic setting of a struggling urban hospital, which has been acclaimed as showcasing realism, emotion, and character-driven plots.

In The Pitt, Katherine LaNasa plays the role of Dana Evans, a senior charge nurse in a high-pressure urban hospital. Being one of the most stable and emotionally composed characters in the series, Dana acts both as a clinical leader and as a moral anchor amidst a collapsing healthcare system.

Her character is primarily concerned with the operation of the entire hospital, handling medical emergencies, assisting junior staff, and serving as a stabilizing force between patients and the administration.

Before this nomination, Katherine LaNasa had built a formidable career in both film and television. She was a former ballet dancer with the San Francisco Ballet, later transitioning to an acting career in the late 1980s.

Her acting credits include recurring and lead roles in Three Sisters, Devious Maids, Imposters, Dynasty, Longmire, and Love Monkey. However, this Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series marks her first major television award nomination.

