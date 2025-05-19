Kim Jae-won confirmed to star in Yumi's Cells 3 alongside Kim Go-eun

On May 19, 2025, TVING confirmed through an Instagram post that Kim Jae-won would join Kim Go-eun for the upcoming third installment of Yumi's Cells. He would be playing the romantic interest of the female actress. The drama was based on the webtoon of the same name, authored by Lee Dong-geon.

The upcoming season 3 will showcase the story of Yumi's transformation journey, which involves her emerging as an acclaimed author from an ordinary office worker after a lot of struggle.

She soars to great heights and achieves success in her career as a romance novelist. However, her dating life remains monotonous and bland.

It is to be noted that Yumi's spontaneous and highly impulsive emotions were presented through animated characters, which were referred to as different kinds of cells, including Love Cell, Fashion Cell, Hunger Cell, and more.

Kim Jae-won would play the role of Soon-rok in Yumi's Cells 3 alongside Kim Go-eun

In the upcoming season, Kim Jae-won will portray the role of Soon Rok alongside Kim Go-eun. The female actress would be reprising her role as Yumi.

With the arrival of Soon-rok in Yumi's life, the dry love life of the protagonist faced a drastic and positive change. The village where her cells resided faced a breath of fresh air.

Soon Rok was the new PD at Julie Publishing's editorial department. With an appealing physique, he was brutally honest with his ideas and opinions.

He was dominated by his rational and logical cell. He had been living a peaceful life following a simple routine. However, he was assigned to work with author Yumi, whose emotional cell was in the state of chaos.

According to the South Korean media outlet, Herald Pop, Kim Jae-won expressed his elation to showcase Soon Rok in a wonderful way. He said, as translated by Soompi:

"It feels new to be joining a project that has received so much love. I will do my very best to create a wonderful Soon Rok in this series as well. I would be grateful for your continued support and love."

For those unversed, Yumi's Cells season one premiered from September 17, 2021, to October 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the second installment aired from June 10, 2022, to July 22, 2022.

The series has been helmed by director Lee Sang-yeob, known for shows such as A Piece of Your Mind, Shopping King Louie, The Peak, and others.

According to TVING, Yumi's Cells season 3 is slated for release in 2026.

