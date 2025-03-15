"Let her be incredible and amazing" - Jenna Ortega says Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday will be something beyond fans' expectations

Actor Jenna Ortega recently discussed Lady Gaga's part in the forthcoming season 2 of Netflix series Wednesday. On Thursday, March 13, when discussing the same with Entertainment Tonight, she stated:

“There’s definitely dances in the show… I’m not saying anything about her character though! Let her be incredible and amazing. She’s great in the show and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be.”

The interview took place four months after it was revealed in November 2024 that Lady Gaga would be appearing in Wednesday's second season. Variety reported in the same month that the singer-actress will have a brief appearance in the popular Netflix series.

Jenna Ortega candidly spoke about Lady Gaga joining the cast of Wednesday in season 2

Jenna Ortega is thrilled that Lady Gaga will be making an appearance in season 2 of Netflix's Addams Family spinoff on Wednesday. Talking about the same to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga said:

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show.. I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!”

This isn't the first time Ortega spoke about it. Jenna Ortega had already talked about working with Gaga with Access Hollywood at SXSW in early March 2025:

“I love working with Gaga. I had the pleasure of seeing her a couple of times now and she's only ever been unbelievably sweet and just precious,

Jenna Ortega also emphasised how incredibly grounded Lady Gaga is and further continued:

“It's insane to see someone with such a bold persona and just bursting with this incredible, unachievable talent for most and to also be able to hear them say 'cut'... and just having a normal conversation about what you had for breakfast. It's super strange and I am incredible grateful..”

Jenna Ortega also told IndieWire at SXSW on March 8:

“It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with… It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.”

She continued:

“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange… I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”

The prospect of Gaga joining the cast of the Netflix original was initially discussed by Ortega in 2023. As per Entertainment Weekly's January 10, 2023 report, in the Golden Globes red carpet, Jenna Ortega remarked,

“I’m sure Netflix would love that… If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Gaga and Wednesday have a history dating back to the first season, when a scene in which Ortega dances to The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck in the Nevermore Prom was edited to include Gaga's Bloody Mary and became popular on TikTok. People shared videos of themselves dancing to Gaga's 2011 song, and at one point, Gaga joined in.

According to Billboard's March 13 report, the production team first contemplated giving her a more significant role, but those plans ultimately fell through. Fans were ecstatic when Netflix posted an announcement video on social media in January 2023, formally confirming Wednesday's return for a second season.

No release date for Wednesday 2 has been announced as of yet. However, as per Netflix Tudum, it will be released sometime in the late 2025. The plot of the new season hasn’t been declared, however, the same source claimed that Wednesday Addams' secrets will be further explored in the series while she re-joins Nevermore Academy.

Additionally, as of now, only Ortega and Gaga have been announced as the official cast members. Nevertheless, as per Ortega’s official Instagram post of May 7, 2024, the shooting for season 2 has already started.

