Looking back at Stephen Grimason's career as veteran BBC journalist dies at 67 

Stephen Grimason, the former Irish journalist and political editor, passed away at the age of 67 after battling cancer for several years. Grimason, born in 1957 in Lurgan, County Armagh, was credited for reporting some of the darkest moments of Northern Ireland's political landscape, and the news of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Stephen Grimason first shared about his battle struggle with cancer in a radio interview with Talkback in 2022, pointing out that he was reaching "the terminus" of his life. The former journalist further said:

"I've lost both my kidneys to kidney cancer, I'm terminally ill but what am I going to do, sit and cry about it? I'll have what time is left to me and it's probably months rather than years, but look at the life that I've had."

Many renowned names in the world of journalism paid tribute to Stephen Grimason on his death, calling him "courageous," and expressing how "deeply" he would be missed.

Stephen Grimason entered journalism when he was just 18

According to BBC, Stephen Grimason had developed a knack for journalism early in life. In his 2022 Talkback interview, Grimason mentioned how some of his school teachers were "pushing" him in the direction of journalism, claiming he could "write pretty well."

In 1975, when Grimason was just 18 years old, he took his first step into the world of journalism by joining the Lurgan Mail. Following his first job, the journalist was appointed for the combined role of news reporter and sports editor at Ulster Star, Lisburn.

After working at Ulster Star for a while, Grimason joined the Banbridge Chronicle, where he was promoted to the role of Editor when he was 27.

Having completed 12 years in newspaper journalism, Stephen Grimason applied for a job at BBC Northern Ireland. Talking about his first application with BBC, Grimason revealed:

"There were something like 300 of us (who applied) and two of us got jobs - so I must have bluffed my way rightly."

Grimason was working for BBC when the Good Friday Agreement was passed in 1998 and became the journalist who brought the peace deal to the world. Talking about the moment he revealed the agreement, Grimason shared:

"There'd been a great deal of talk in that week's run up - George Mitchell had appealed to journalists not to run it if it was leaked to them. And the BBC quietly asked me what would I do if I got it.

The journalist further said:

"I said if they give it to me, it's because they want it out and if I don't put it out, they're going to give it to somebody else - so it's going out."

Three years after the Good Friday Agreement revelation, Stephen Grimason took his leave from BBC in 2001 to join Stormont as the director of communications. Grimason held the director's role until 2016, after which he continued to debate on events of the assembly as a political commentator.

In January 2024, Stephen Grimason was awarded the Queen's University Belfast Chancellor's Medal alongside Ken Reid, for his contributions to the world of political journalism.

Noel Thompson described Stephen Grimason as a 'brilliant political editor'

The news of Stephen Grimason's death brought up many memories for the journalists and editors who had worked alongside him, some of whom spoke fondly about the late journalist to BBC following the unfortunate news.

Among them was Adam Smyth, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, who said:

"Stephen Grimason posessed special talents that only the very best editors and correspondents exhibit - the audience always came away from his broadcasts feeling they knew and understood the political landscape better and they trusted what he had to say."

Noel Thompson, the former BBC NI presenter, also paid tribute to Grimason, calling him a "brilliant political editor", BBC reported. The presenter further said:

"He had the two most important attributes for the job. He loved the gossip - the inside track - and he loved to share it with the rest of us."

Brian Rowan, former BBC NI security editor and a long-time friend of Grimason, shared with BBC how he had been an inspiration even in his illness, saying:

"He told a few of us recently that you don't fight cancer, you cope with it. And I will remember always how brilliantly he coped."

Talking about how he was nearing the end of his life in Talkback 2022, Grimason stated that he had worked very hard over the years to make his life what it was and "loved every disgusting minute of it".

Grimason's death is perceived as a huge loss in the journalism community. The details of his funeral are yet to be revealed.