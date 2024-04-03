All about Michael Ball as he's set to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 show 

Actor, presenter, and musician Michael Ball is set to replace late BBC host Steve Wright on his long-running show Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2. Steve Wright, who has presented the Sunday show since 1996, was announced dead on February 13 at age 69.

Ball will start his tenure as the host of the newly rebranded Love Songs with Michael Ball in June, booking the primetime slot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Ball, aged 60, is an award-winning singer and actor, debuting in the West End as Marius in its 1985 production of Les Misérables.

Michael Ball was awarded an OBE in 2015

According to his IMDb profile, Michael Ball was born on June 27, 1962, in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire. He graduated from the Guildford School of Acting and got his big break on stage, acting as Frederick in Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance.



His other stage performances include roles in Aspects of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, and Passion. In 2001, he also performed his first one-man show in a production titled Alone Together, telling the story of a performer through songs.

He found musical success when he won second place in the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest. His discography includes over 20 albums released in two decades, his latest solo album being We Are More Than One in 2021.

He also traveled around the world, touring his albums, and performed five sold-out concerts in Australia in 2004. Four of his concerts, Musicals and More, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, This Time It's Personal, and Live in London, were released as DVDs.

In the 2015 Birthday Honors, Michael Ball was given an OBE for his services to musical theaters. His other accolades include Olivier awards in 2008 and 2013 for performances in Hairspray and Sweeney Todd.

Meanwhile, he also hosted ITV's The Michael Ball Show in 2010, an entertainment show that dabbled in various topics, including showbiz, music, and interviews with various guests.

The musician has also been a presenter on BBC Radio 2 since 2005 and will hand over his usual 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday slot to Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness as he switches to an earlier slot for Sunday Love Songs.

Michael Ball is "beyond excited" to continue Steve Wright's legacy

According to The Guardian, Michael Ball revealed his apprehension and excitement at succeeding Steve Wright's legacy at BBC Radio 2, claiming the late presenter made the show "appointment to listen" radio.

“Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment to listen’ radio. I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy." He continued.

He reiterated that he wanted to continue Steve Wright's relationship with his listeners to ensure that "this won't be just MY show, but OUR show". The show, previously titled Sunday Love Songs, will be renamed Love Songs with Michael Ball.

Steve Wright's final episode, a pre-recorded Valentine's Day edition, aired on February 11, as he signed off for the last time with the words, "I'll be back for more love songs next Sunday. Ta-ra then."

On February 13, his family announced his death with a statement that read:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard."

According to BBC News, Steve Wright was found dead in his home. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that his death was not treated as suspicious.

Fellow BBC presenter Nicki Chapman temporarily took over Sunday Love Songs after Steve Wright's death and will pass the reins to Michael Ball in June.