"He was struggling with his health a bit": Steve Wright's friends and colleagues shocked by BBC Radio host's death as they met him days before

Legendary BBC radio host Steve Wright's death came as a shock to his friends and colleagues, who were reduced to tears as they paid tribute to their friend live on air. According to The Daily Mail, a fellow BBC host revealed that Wright's death was "very, very sudden", saying:

"Steve had been talking to Radio 2 bosses just two or three days ago… we were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious. It has come as a huge shock. Nobody can believe it. He was engaging with his colleagues so recently. It doesn't seem at all real."

The veteran radio host, most famous for his Sunday Love Songs segment, was announced dead at 69. On February 13, Wright's family broke the devastating news, referring to him as "one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities."

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard," the statement read.

Steve Wright's death stunned his colleagues and friends

According to The Daily Mail, Steve Wright's friends and colleagues were left reeling by the famed presenter's death just days after they had last seen him. Fellow Radio 2 host Jo Whiley said that it was "very strange" to be doing a tribute show for Wright given that she had seen him in the studio mere days ago.

"[This is] a very strange show to be doing. It's extremely hard to know what to say and to be talking about someone that you saw only days ago in this very studio where I am right now - doing a tribute show to that person just does not feel right," she said.

Ken Bruce, Steve Wright's colleague, said he was "totally shocked to hear the news", adding:

"We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio."

Tributes poured for the seasoned BBC presenter following his death, with friends and colleagues claiming to be heartbroken. According to the Mirror, BBC general director Tim Davie said:

"Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades. He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners."

As per Yorkshire Live, his fellow Radio 2 colleagues Bobbie Pryor and Sara Cox fought back tears as they talked about Wright live on air, with Pryor saying:

"He gave so many people opportunities, he inspired most of us and he'd be furious if he saw us crying and making such a fuss so sorry about that. Thanks for all your messages coming through. So dearly missed, such a friend."

Steve Wright was in talks for a "big new BBC radio role" days before his death

Before his tragic death, Steve Wright was in negotiations with his BBC executives to lead a revival of his Sunday Love Songs program. The intentions were disclosed last week, and the Mirror claims that his superiors were eager to put him in the lead role for the network's upcoming spin-off series.

The BBC said the new spin-offs with Steve Wright would "bring heritage artist catalogs and stories to life in a much deeper and more richly textured manner than the main mixed-genre Radio 2 schedule can allow."

According to The Daily Mail, Steve Wright's final words on radio were for his Valentine's Day edition of Sunday Love Songs pre-recorded two days ago, where he signed off with:

"I'll be back for more love songs next Sunday, ta-da then."

Steve Wright has been a part of the BBC since 1970, hosting Top Of The Pop on BBC One and Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 for four decades.

