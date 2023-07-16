Who was Tony Butler? Tributes pour in as BBC Radio legend dies at 88

Tony Butler, widely regarded as the inventor of the radio football phone-in in England, died on July 14, aged 88. Although the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed, a report from Fresherslive on July 15 indicates that he died peacefully while sleeping.

Tony Butler was a former BBC WM presenter known for his candid and direct style. He aired local BBC radio programming in Birmingham. It also included the BBC Radio WM breakfast show.

The news was initially revealed by BBC Midlands Today. They stated on their Twitter account:

“We have some sad news to bring you. Former BBC WM presenter Tony Butler, the pioneer of the football phone-in, has died at the age of 88. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues at @bbcwm.”

BBC News Midlands @bbcmtd We’ve some sad news to bring you. Former BBC WM presenter Tony Butler, the pioneer of the football phone-in, has died at the age of 88. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues at @bbcwm

Tony Butler was a celebrated sports broadcaster

Tony Butler, who was born on May 15, 1935, began his journalism career with local journals in Birmingham. At 16, he joined the Birmingham Post and Mail newspaper organization as a trainee reporter. He later completed his national service before working for the Daily Telegraph.

In the 1960s, he began contributing to BBC national and regional radio. In the 1970s, he began working at BBC Radio Birmingham. He was employed as the first sports editor at Birmingham's new independent content in 1974.

Butler eventually began offering sports fans the option to call into his shows with their comments on their teams' performances. It happened after he returned from a tour of radio stations in Canada and the United States. This way, he gave birth to the concept of the "football phone-in."

In addition, the Sony Pictures Network honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his contributions to the industry.

Butler was widely recognized as the man who transformed radio sports broadcasting. Listeners adored the broadcaster for his unique style of presentation and his catchphrase, "On yer bike." He also hosted a number of local BBC radio broadcasts in Birmingham, including the BBC Radio WM breakfast show.

Also, the 88-year-old reached a national audience with the help of comedian Jasper Carrott's routine.

He was also credited for his peculiar local dialect as well as his controversies. One of his noted controversies was on a BBC West Midlands radio show broadcast on March 28, 2007.

In the show, he argued that women should not be present in war zones, and about the kidnapping of the British sailor Faye Turney, he suggested that decapitating her would "serve her right." His outburst and comment sparked a flood of complaints from listeners, prompting the BBC to issue an apology.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

When the news broke, fans and colleagues of Tony Butler took to Twitter to offer their respects to the presenter.

Lee Stone @LeeeStone 1. Get out your prayer mats

2. On yer bike

3. You aye arf a good bloke



Never short of a catch phrase, parodied by Jasper carrot, inventor of the football phone in - RIP Tony Butler, you legend.

Jenny Wilkes @BillyQuiet



I first worked with Tony in 1982 at BRMB, twiddling the knobs for his Saturday Sports Show and then later

A true radio legend So sad to share the news that radio legend Tony Butler has passed away. He died peacefully in his sleep on Friday afternoon at the age of 88.I first worked with Tony in 1982 at BRMB, twiddling the knobs for his Saturday Sports Show and then later @bbcwm A true radio legend

Springhill CC @Springhill_CC

Tony was a neighbour and friend to many of our members. He kindly donated a bench following the construction of our new pavilion and will be remembered by many.

#TonyButler Saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Butler.Tony was a neighbour and friend to many of our members. He kindly donated a bench following the construction of our new pavilion and will be remembered by many.

Daz Hale BBC Radio WM @DazHaleWM So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Butler . This is the man who , back in the 1970’s , INVENTED the Football Phone In . A great broadcaster who became a great friend . Rest in Peace Tone . Okay? Okay !

Gemma Moore @Gemmz28 #tiptontown Another thing many people won’t know about #tonybutler was he often came to watch me play football on a Sunday for Tipton Town ladies, back then ladies football wasn’t so big and he made sure we got on his show to give us some publicity. Thank you Tony. #riptony

Ian Danter @talkdants



A radio original.



That football phone in you love? He started all that



That 7-second delay radio stations have to get rid of swearing? I’m pretty sure it’s him that led to that invention



“On Yer Bike” “Extra Bubbling”?

They’re HIS.



A legend gone Tony Butler RIPA radio original.That football phone in you love? He started all thatThat 7-second delay radio stations have to get rid of swearing? I’m pretty sure it’s him that led to that invention“On Yer Bike” “Extra Bubbling”?They’re HIS.A legend gone #tonybutler

Jonny Gould @jonnygould



Tony Butler was a supersized part of life growing up in 70s and 80s Birmingham.



“359-4011, that’ll get you - to me - ok?”



His quick fire BRMB phone-ins made radio truly local and accessible for the first time ever. I… “Alright, Tone? What about the Villa? “On ya bike!”Tony Butler was a supersized part of life growing up in 70s and 80s Birmingham.“359-4011, that’ll get you - to me - ok?”His quick fire BRMBphone-ins made radio truly local and accessible for the first time ever. I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Hatchet @AVFC_Hatchet Absolute legend this bloke was … RIP Tony Butler …… “on your prayer mats ……”

Butler announced his retirement in April 2009, after the 2008-09 football season.

"I think you know when it's time to retire, and I'm on my bike," he said.

However, despite making the announcement, he continued working for three more years and eventually retired in 2012.