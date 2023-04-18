5 Power Ranger catchphrases to know as OG cast gears up for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

The 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers will be extra special for fans with the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix. Premiering on April 19, 2023, this reunion special stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, Richard Horvitz, and Charlie Kersh.

The story revolves around an unlikely young hero who takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team's oldest archnemesis. From the trailer, it is evident that even though the old gang is not as young as they used to be, they still have the tenacity and power to fight for the greater good.

Extremely popular in the 90s, the show is not exactly a high-budget production, but the colorful costumes, interesting characters, cheesy lines, and old-school action scenes come together to create a fun and entertaining experience for the viewer. Whether you are a fan or not, it is hard to argue that the Power Rangers franchise has its own charm.

5 catchphrases from Power Rangers that perfectly capture the essence of the franchise

1) It’s Morphin’ Time

This is one line that fans know by heart. Multiple characters in the franchise have said "It's Morphin Time" in different scenes. The line usually alerts the Rangers that it is time to morph into their superhuman form.

Over the years, fans have started using the nostalgic line to signify when someone comes up with a fantastic idea.

2) May the Power protect you

Fans are well-acquainted with Zordon. After all, he acts as a mentor to the young Rangers and helps them grow into their newfound abilities. A wise galactic wizard, Zordon plays a big role in the fight against all the evil forces that threaten humankind.

He says the iconic line, "May the Power protect you," reminding the young Rangers that the Power will watch over them and keep them safe in times of need.

3) You ooze, you lose

The first Blue Ranger selected by Zordon, Billy Cranston was considered the "brains" of the team. He was technically sound and made a lot of gadgets for the Rangers to help them fight the forces of evil. Although Billy didn't start off as an athletic character, he came into his own as he embraced his superhuman abilities.

Over the years, the Power Rangers including Billy, have fought numerous different foes. In one such battle, Billy punches an Oozemen, who were minions of villain Ivan Ooze. When the slime sticks to his knuckles, he says the iconic line, "You ooze, you lose." The line perfectly depicts the fun and playful personalities of the young heroes, who were, after all, teenagers.

4) Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi!

Alpha 5 is an assistant to Zordon and the Power Rangers, and works at the Command Centre. He also serves as the team's technician and constructs different weapons that they can use in their fights against enemies. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Rangers would have a hard time defeating their enemies without the assistance of Alpha 5.

Although he is a robot, Alpha 5 displayed an amazing range of emotions that made him relatable to viewers. His catchphrase, "Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi!" became very popular among young fans. Despite his intelligence, he has a somewhat childlike temperament. He is eager to be friends with the Rangers and is always looking to spend more time with them.

5) I have a headache

"I have a headache," was made famous by Rita Repulsa. An evil space sorceress, she is the longest-lasting villain in the Power Rangers franchise. Her main goal is intergalactic domination. Sarcastic and irritable, Rita is often annoyed by the incompetence of her underlings.

Whenever the Rangers foil her master plans, she always complains of a terrible headache. As Rita plays the villain in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, fans of the franchise will surely be looking forward to hearing the famous line again.

If you’re looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the nostalgic franchise, then be sure to brush up on these 5 catchphrases before Netflix's premiere of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on April 19.

Poll : 0 votes