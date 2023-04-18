Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is all set to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3 am ET (Tentative time). The film will continue the story of the iconic Rangers, who're now forced to deal with a lethal threat and need to come together for an epic showdown as they look to save the world.

The special will feature Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost in the lead roles, along with many others portraying key supporting characters. It is helmed by Charlie Haskell, with the script penned by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always trailer showcases the Rangers returning to deal with a familiar threat from the past

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on March 22, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the 30th anniversary special. The trailer opens with a creepy voiceover that says:

''After all these years, I found a new body.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several key action sequences from the special without giving away too many spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a fun tone that fans of the beloved franchise would certainly enjoy and promises a lot of action and drama. Here's the official logline of the special, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, 30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past.''

The description further states:

''In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a highly entertaining and fun special ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers series. The highly anticipated 30th season of the series is expected to hit Netflix this fall.

A quick look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always cast

Walter Emanuel Jones portrays one of the lead roles as Zack Taylor in the special. Taylor's determination, resilience, and charisma is one of the defining elements of the franchise and he is one of the most iconic characters on the show.

Jones looks superb in the special's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from the Power Rangers franchise, he's known for his performances in numerous other films and shows like Step by Step, Family Matters, House of the Dead 2, and many more.

Starring alongside him is actor David Yost, who plays the role of Billy Cranston. Yost looks equally impressive in the role and the duo's chemistry elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. His other acting credits include Scene of the Crime, Degenerate, and more.

Don't miss Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

