"My childhood": Twitter gets nostalgic over Netflix's new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always trailer

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2023. The streaming platform recently released a trailer for the same, reviving some fond memories among fans of the show.

The synopsis for the upcoming special, which will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2023, reads as:

"Actors reunite for a special celebrating the 30th anniversary of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" franchise; including David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Barbara Goodson, and others."

Netflix @netflix Once a ranger, always a ranger!



People who grew up around the 1990s and 2000s are accustomed to seeing Power Rangers on television. There have been numerous chapters and reboots of the series, which routinely aired on television on a weekly and daily basis.

The trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sees the return of all the colorful spandex-clad rangers back to talk and reminisce over their legacy. Many fans reacted to the clip fondly, recalling their childhood days and the domination of the superheroes at the time.

"Movie night with my nephews on lock": Internet users react nostalgically to Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always trailer

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers originally aired in 1993 and followed a group of teenagers who were recruited by Zordon to become Rangers and defend Angel Grove. It was the first venture of the Power Rangers series, which later went on to become one of the leading pop culture relevances of the time.

The series gave rise to many other spinoffs and reboots, making the franchise a standout with a wide range of merchandise, toys, action figures, and collectibles. Hence, when Netflix released the trailer for the reunion special, it left the internet in a meltdown.

While some shared how they can't wait to watch it, others wrote about how the special wouldn't be the same without the appearances of Yellow (played by actress Thuy Trang) and Green Rangers (played by actor Jason David Frank). The former tragically passed away in a car accident in 2001 while the latter died by suicide in November 2022. Check out some of these tweets below:

Weird approach to just "toss in the green ranger"... I feel like that was a missed opportunity to get fans excited.

Christian Wilkins been waiting years for this moment.



Tbh, it was probably a good time to show a canon reason why we're never going to see her again. And considering that it has been over 20 years since her passing, that must've been a difficult thing to do in the first place.

The reunion special was planned long back, with Entertainment Weekly first disclosing that it will stream in the summer of 2023.

Despite following the traditional storyline of one villain per episode and a similar kind of battle at the end, the series managed to establish the superhero genre at a television level. Earlier in an interview with ScienceFiction, David Yost looked back at his time on the show and stated:

"I never would have thought in a million years that when I started this show twenty-five years ago that it would have the effect that it has had on so many people’s lives. It’s been great over the years to get to travel to all of these conventions all over the world, and on a worldwide level hear so many amazing stories from people about how ‘Power Rangers’ influenced their lives and how our characters influenced their lives."

Catch the all-new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix on April 19.

