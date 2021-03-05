The Space Jam: New Legacy first look has finally arrived, and fans can't get enough of it

New photos from Space Jam: A New Legacy were revealed today by Entertainment Weekly and LeBron James on his Twitter account. Though there was no official trailer to go along, fans have been excited to get a new look at the upcoming Space Jam sequel.

Entertainment Weekly collaborated with LeBron James to conduct an exclusive interview about Space Jam: A New Legacy along with his thoughts or history about the movie.

The photos were also an exclusive part of the Entertainment Weekly piece, and it was a perfect opportunity for LeBron James to promote the film himself.

The original Space Jam film was released all the way back in 1996, and the star of the film was Michael Jordan, as he was clearly the star of his time in the NBA.

Michael Jordan teamed up with all of the classic Looney Tunes characters on a basketball team to defeat the Monstars together on the court.

Twenty-five years later, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in July 2021 with a plot and some changes of its own.

Another aspect of the film to be excited about is the director of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Ryan Coogler is at the helm of the film, and he has previously directed films such as "Black Panther" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans react to Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Lebron James gives his comments on the upcoming film

It turns out in the interview that LeBron James doubted himself during his early days of the NBA when it came to his own version of Space Jam. He was unsure if he could make a film to rival Michael Jordan.

"In my younger days, part of my thinking was '"Space Jam" was so good, how can I top this? There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael did. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for."

LeBron James also talked about how he was initially approached about doing a Space Jam sequel 15 years ago. Even then, he was set to be the star of the show, but he was unsure if he had earned the title that early in his career.

He won't be the only NBA star in Space Jam: A New Legacy either, and fans can expect cameos like the original movie as well.

After the filming has gone over the past couple of off-seasons, fans can finally expect to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO or in theaters in July.