First look of LeBron James in "Space Jam 2" released, slated for 16th July release

The first images featuring NBA legend and LA Lakers' star LeBron James from the upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” have been released. Space Jam 2 is scheduled to be released in the United States on 16th July, 2021, and will feature multiple current NBA stars.

Space Jam is a live-action/comedy sports film directed by Joe Pytka that came out back in November 1996. The movie features multiple NBA stars such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, and Patrick Ewing. The second iteration of the movie is called Space Jam: A New Legacy and is being directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

NBA News Roundup: First look at Lebron James in Space Jam 2 released

Space Jam 2 is also a live-action/animated sports movie and will feature prominent NBA stars and animated Looney Tunes characters. LeBron James will feature in a similar role that Michael Jordan played in the first movie, and will play himself.

The movie also features multiple NBA stars both from the men’s and the women’s leagues. From the NBA, there is one half of the Splash Brothers’ Klay Thompson, LeBron’s LA Lakers’ teammate Anthony Davis, Damien Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma.

This is in addition to multiple stars from the WNBA, including Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Nicole Kornet, and Chiney Ogwumike. The roles of the Looney Tunes characters have once again been credited in the official cast-list, just like they were when Space Jam 1 had come out.

Space Jam 2 will be released in theatres and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max from 16th July, 2021.

LeBron James will feature alongside Bugs Bunny as himself. The latest pictures were released as part of the official Space Jam 2 trailer-teaser that was released by ONE Media on various social media handles, including YouTube.