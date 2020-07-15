"LeBron James has a great work ethic" - Space Jam 2 actor Don Cheadle shares his experience of working with NBA superstar

Veteran Hollywood actor Don Cheadle was in an interview with ESPN studios yesterday, talking about the NBA, NFL and his role in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James. Readers will recognize him from the roles he played in various Iron Man and Avengers movies from the Marvel franchise.

While he said his kids weren't excited about him working with LeBron James, he said "That's dope" when asked about his role in upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

It's great to, you know, have a new friend in LeBron James, he's a great dude. And to see his work ethic, as in really, really getting the team concept and really, totally leaning into this experience! We shoot 14 hours a day, and that's definitely not his schedule. And he was still nursing from his injury at the time, putting his team together - AD was coming in at that time.

Don Cheadle further continued and said,

We'd have one of these crazy days and then next morning he'd have to get up and work out, and go to this shootaround before he come to the set. He was working out like a horse!

ALSO READ: LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo: A statistical analysis of the 2019-20 NBA league MVP race

LeBron James

Cheadle ranks among those who are heavily skeptical about the NBA restart. When asked about what he thinks about the NBA's bubble plans, he replied saying

Advertisement

They're in one of the biggest hotspots in the world right now. To attempt to pull this off - I don't know how you can really, hermitically seal; although they probably have the best opportunity of doing it in that one space.

He went on and said,

I don't know how the NBA can make sure that every door is checked and every lock is secure and that nobody breaks the covenant of staying all here with us and nobody else. If the NBA are able to do it, it will be a great experiment and everyone will look to how it can be done, but I just don't think it's possible.

LeBron James and activism on NBA restart

Cheadle was also buoyed by the platform that LeBron James and other NBA players have in order to take a stance on social issues in Orlando. According to him, the likes of LeBron James and other NBA stars have the pulling power to influence the majority opinion of the country.

LeBron James has chosen not to put a social message on the back of his jersey, which will read 'James' as usual. But his track record of working for society is impeccable, and nobody can point fingers at LeBron James for doing that.

ALSO READ: NBA Power Ranking: Top 5 teams in the Eastern Conference ahead of season restart