NBA Power Ranking: Top 5 teams in the Eastern Conference ahead of season restart

The NBA Eastern Conference is often usurped in popularity by that of the LA teams or the other big guns in the west. However, to underestimate any of the Eastern teams would be a fatal error. The East has multiple teams that have been amazing in the NBA this season; some of them have the potential to go all the way.

Expect the East to come out all guns blazing when the NBA season resumes on the July 31st.

In this article, we take a look at the top five teams in the NBA Eastern Conference based on a 'power ranking'. This ranking has been computed by taking into account the form and current standings of the teams, their squad health, player availability and their run of games till the end of the season.

Top five NBA Eastern Conference teams based on power ranking

#5: Miami Heat

Jimmy Buttler and the Heat have surprised many.

The Miami Heat rank fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings and have been easily one of the most impressive teams in the league this season. Heat have exceeded all expectations by getting into contention for a place in the Eastern Playoffs.

Just before the NBA season came to a pause because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Heats had an inconsistent season by winning exactly half of their last 14 games.

Jimmy Buttler has been excellent for the Heats this season. Often questioned about his ability to lead a team, he has stepped up and will want to prove his doubters wrong by making a deep run into the playoffs with the Heats.

However, it should not be forgotten that Miami Heats are so much more than Buttler. Bam Adebayo earned his first all-star recognition this season, and the rest of the team has also contributed to the Heat's cause so far.

With a difficult schedule for the rest of the NBA season, the Heats will have to go all out to defend their fourth spot in the standings.

A combination of a strong showing in the season so far and the fact that they have a good team makes the Heats a promising outfit. However, a difficult schedule places them in fifth position in the NBA Power Rankings of the East.

#4: Philadelphia 76ers

Can the 76ers' superstar lineup finally get their chemistry right?

The 76ers sit sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, and one can easily make the case that they have been the most disappointing team of the season. With a solid 18-2 record at home, they have been dismal on the road. Things were looking dim for the 76ers before the pandemic break, and they might have had the time to recharge their batteries and game-plans.

The 76ers have one of the easiest schedules in the NBA post the competiton's restart. Even though the team has had injury problems all season, the quality of players at their disposal has meant that expectations are high for the team.

Joel Embid is potentially the best centre in the NBA, and Ben Simmons has presence at both ends of the court. The 76ers have a starting lineup that can bench a player like Al Horford.

With no injury troubles at this point, the 76ers have a fit team at their disposal. If the Sixers manage to stay lucky with injuries, they have a strong shot at the NBA Championship.

The 76ers have blown hot and cold all season. However, the quality of the team and the remainder of their schedule places them in fourth position in the NBA Power Ranking in the East.

#3: Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker will need to raise his game to his usual standards for Celtics to put up a strong show.

The Celtics are ranked third in the NBA Eastern Conference, thanks to a late improvement in their performances. Right before the break, the Celtics, however, won only five of their last ten matches. The Celtics are the only team that ranks in both the top 5 of the offensive and the defensive ends of the NBA. They are easily one of the best teams in the league.

Celtics also benifits from an easier schedule. They also have a healthy squad at their disposal that makes the Celtics the real deal.

Kemba Walker's form dipped after the All-Star break, but this pandemic break could have helped him regain his form and address his injury issues.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's rise in form, and a healthy Walker could see the Boston Celtics overtake the Raptors to take the second seed and have a realistic shot at the conference title.

Their recent form, a relatively easier schedule and a top quality roster places the Bolton Celtics third in the NBA Power Rankings of the East.

#2: Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have been excellent in the NBA this season.

Sitting second in the East are the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto lost Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers before the NBA season started. Although they will certainly miss the NBA Finals MVP, the Raptors still have the rest of their core intact, and they know how to play together. And more importantly, they know how to win together.

Boasting a higher win percentage than last year, the Raptors have been a well gelled unit. Their defence has been even better than it was last season. Before the break, they won 21 out of their last 25 matches.

The Toronto Raptors probably have the toughest schedule in the east. The Raptors have a full-strength squad, which makes them a lethal proposition for any opponent.

However, with a tough schedule that comprises of six games against teams with more than 39 wins, the Raptors have their work cut out. They will want to hold on to their second seed position to have an easier first round in the NBA Playoffs.

With an excellent team that has been in fine recent form, the Raptors will hope to make a deep run in the playoffs in a bid to defend their NBA title.

Even though their upcoming run of games is a challenging one, the Raptors take a deserved second place in the NBA Power Rankings of the Eastern Conference

#1: Milwaukee Bucks

Can the Greek Freak isnpire the Bucks to the NBA title?

The Bucks sit in top place in the Eastern Conference table, and it is mathematically impossible for them to lose that spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team lost four of their last five matches before the break. However, that doesn't mean they were in poor form. The Bucks, who were all set to beat their high of 67 wins, are easily the best team in the east, and there won't be anyone debating that.

The Bucks will be raring to pick up from where they left once the NBA season resumes.

They have a schedule that doesn't look too daunting on paper. Having sealed the top position, the Bucks can possibly use the remaining games of the season to prepare for the playoffs.

For Bucks to be a strong contender, Giannis Antetokounmpo needed to be as good as he was when he won the MVP last season. However, the Greek Freak has managed to raise his game and has displayed monstrous efficiency.

If there's a weakness in the Bucks squad, it is their mediocre shooting performance this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done a bulk of their shooting during the regular season, but the other shooters will need to step up during the playoffs.

Nevertheless, expect Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to dominate once the NBA season resumes.

It is perhaps not surprising that the Bucks take the top spot in the NBA Power Rankings of the East.