NBA Power Ranking: Top 5 teams in the Western Conference ahead of season restart

The hype continues to build up as we approach the 31st of July, the date of the NBA resumption. Fans are buzzing with excitement as 22 teams are set to reconvene hostilities to win this season's NBA Championship. The COVID-19 break has been a boon to some teams, but not so much for the others.

Most players have used the unexpected mid-season break in the NBA season to get some much needed rest and build on their fitness.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five teams in the NBA Western Conference based on a 'power ranking'. This ranking has been computed by taking into account the form and current standings of the teams, their squad health, player availability and their run of games till the end of the season.

Top five NBA Western Conference teams based on power ranking

#5: Houston Rockets

The Beard will be looking to hit top gear.

The Houston Rockets sit sixth in the NBA Western Conference standings, and have been mediocre in this season so far. Just before the NBA season was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rockets looked out of sorts, having lost four of their last five games after winning seven in nine. This means the break came at the perfect time for the Rockets. Their entire roster is now healthier, and there won't be any fatigue to hold back their main man James Harden.

However, with their schedule a bit on the difficult side, Russel Westbrook and the rest of the team will have to be on top of their game. The seedings for the West are pretty volatile, and Houston will look to raise their position for a more favourable matchup. PJ Tucker has got some much needed rest, keeping in mind the high defensive demands of the small ball. Covington was also was in fine form before the break.

The Rockets are all set to return with a lethal lineup, one that can win the conference - and possibly the NBA Championship too. However, due to their form before the break and a tight schedule ahead, the Rockets sit only fifth in the NBA Western Conference Power Rankings.

𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟭



Feels good to be back! 🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/O8XbOouTQr — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 12, 2020

#4: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic will need to be at his best for Dallas to shine.

The Mavericks are a low seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings. However, don't go by their record - they have been on the losing side in a lot of really close matches. This Mavericks side has been exceptional all season. Even though Dwight Powell suffered from injury problems, the Mavericks have marched on,\ and are very close to the Rockets, Thunder and Jazz. The Dallas team, who has been strong on offence and can hurt their opponents, will be looking make a deep run into the NBA Playoffs.

The Mavericks have one of the easiest schedules in the NBA; they face the Suns twice and the Kings and the Blazers once apiece. However, this doesn't mean they can slack off as they are only seventh.

Knowing this Dallas side, they will play their hearts out in every game. Expect the Mavericks to be one of the most dangerous teams when the NBA season resumes. Current NBA Rookie of the year Luka Doncic has been so good, he has been listed as the third favourite to win the MVP by many pundits. Considering Kristaps' amazing form before the break and the overall strength of Dallas, you have one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

Another day, another magic show 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qbDmzKon48 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 11, 2020

@WaltDisneyWorld “The Most Magical Place On Earth". I got a chance to watch another shot from @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/uasd5LkeXi — DK (@think2win) July 13, 2020

The Mavericks have the highest offensive rating in the NBA this season and have been really strong all year. An easy schedule and a strong squad sees them fourth in the NBA Power Rankings in the Western Conference.

#3: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is the Nuggets' main man.

Denver Nuggets sit third in the NBA Western Conference standings. One of the top teams in the West, the Nuggets have performed at a similar level to last season. However, they still don't seem to be able to match the LA teams just yet, as they lack in the offensive side of their game. Even though they were having a mixed time right before the break, Gary Harris was starting to find his feet back, so the break won't have done the Nuggets much good.

The Nuggets had a difficult schedule before the break, and there won't be much of a change in the difficulty once the NBA season resumes. Although the Nuggets sit third, there isn't much to keep apart the third and seventh placed teams in the west. So they will have their work cut out.

They have to face both the LA teams, so Nikola Jokic will have to be on top of his game. Reports say that Jovic has lost a lot of weight. If Gary Harris resumes the NBA season like he played before the break, many will expect the Nuggets to perform at a high level and make a run to the NBA Playoffs.

Nikola Jokic reportedly dropped 40 pounds during the NBA hiatus.



Can a slimmer Jokic lead the Nuggets to playoff success? — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

"We're at our best when we're just playing the game and playing off each other and more importantly, for each other. Whether you have four months off or not, that shouldn't change.”#MileHighBasketballhttps://t.co/PNbcBM5WrR — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 13, 2020

Even with a difficult schedule and their offensive shortcomings, the Nuggets are easily one of the best teams in the NBA. Their strength and form earns them a deserved third place in the NBA Power Rankings for the west.

#2: LA Clippers

Can Kawhi be the only NBA player to win a Finals MVP with three different teams?

The Clippers are second in the NBA Western Conference standings, even with all the injury problems they have had during the season. That itself is a statement on how strong the team is.

The Clippers may be the only team without any significant weakness, and they won't mind sitting second in the standings. With every player on their roster being fit, the Clippers will be one of the heavy favourites for the NBA title.

The difficulty in their schedule pretty much remains unchanged, but the squad remains as strong as ever. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George forming a strong duo in the starting lineup, it maybe easier to overlook the collective strength of this team.

Louis Williams has also been in a great run of form and is a reliable third man for the Clippers to rely on. Montrezl Harrell is also a strong player and one who could prove to be very valuable. Now that their roster looks healthy and has linked up well, not many would bet against the Clippers to win the NBA Championship this season.

07.10.20 | Nice to hear the ball bouncing again. pic.twitter.com/o5uato72lm — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 11, 2020

The Clippers are quite possibly one of the top two teams in the NBA right now, and for them to finish the regular season on a high shouldn't be too much worrisome. Their form and strength places them second in the NBA Power Rankings for the west.

#1: LA Lakers

The King and AD will look to get the NBA crown.

The Lakers look well out of sight in first position in the west. The Lakers are certain to finish at the top, and will just play to gain momentum to head into the NBA Playoffs.

Apart from their big two, the supporting cast has played considerably well and has contributed to the success of the Lakers this season. With the King setting his eyes on the NBA crown, and AD proving to be a deadly partner, the Lakers are one of the overwhelming favourites for the NBA Championship this time.

The Lakers have been given one of the most difficult schedules. However, with the first seed easily claimed, they will want to excel in difficult games to gain a winning momentum enroute to the NBA Playoffs.

The King and AD have combined for an average of 50 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists per game and are looking as strong as ever. Avery Bradley opting out will be a blow but not one that this Lakers team cannot overcome. With Danny Green and Dwight Howard expected to come out all guns blazing, Lakers may win the NBA crown this season and many will expect them to do so.

Orlando Vibes pic.twitter.com/EyfA1JTvPj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 13, 2020

The King's fearsome form and AD's equally crucial game-play will be key as the Lakers hope to win the NBA Championship. The Lakers claim the top spot in the NBA Power Rankings, and deservedly so.