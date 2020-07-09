NBA Playoffs 2020: 5 league matches that could have a massive impact on the post-season seeding

Here are 5 crucial matches that could dictate the seeding of the NBA Playoffs.

The NBA is set to resume on July 31, with the post-season set to commence on August 17.

LeBron James and James Harden will look to lead their teams to a title in the NBA Playoffs

When the NBA resumes on July 30th, all the teams will be raring to put on strong performances in the remainder of the regular season. Post the regular season, the best 8 teams from each division will lock heads against each other in the NBA Playoffs.

It wouldn't be a stretch to expect matches that will leave your hearts pumping furiously, especially when we head into the business rounds of the season and the NBA Playoffs. Each team will look to put on energetic and dominant displays to ensure that they finish the season on a high note - one that will possibly gear them up for more in the campaigns to come.

Although each match will be extremely important in determining the post-season seeding for the NBA Playoffs, there are certain matches that will be more significant than the others.

5 matches that will be crucial in determining the seeds for the NBA Playoffs:

#5 Mavericks vs Rockets, 31st July

James Harden will be key for the Rockets when the season resumes

Head-to-Head 19-20: Mavericks 1 - 1 Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been ambitious about their chances in the NBA Playoffs this season. This intent was clearly shown when they landed a huge star in Russell Westbrook last summer. They also left no stone unturned in their decision to go completely small ball.

Additionally, the return of Robert Covington in February boosted the Rockets' winning ambition. And it seemed to be working, with seven straight wins after Covington's arrival. However, the small ball fizzled out at the end, with the Rockets having lost 4 of their last 5 games. They sit sixth in the standings, which is far lower than what the Rockets are capable of.

The Mavericks are down at 7th in the standings. However, Luka Doncic and his team have played much better than what the ranking indicates, as they were on the losing side of many close matches. The Mavs have an easier schedule lined up - they face Suns twice, and the Kings and Blazers once.

However, the Mavs will take no match lightly in a hope to avoid any possible encounter against the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks will be fired up for the post-season irrespective of their opponent, though.

This game is the first match-up after the break and will be crucial for both teams. The hiatus would have treated the Rockets kindly, since they looked out of sorts at the end.

Additionally, Harden's fatigue has often been said to be the reason behind the Rockets disappointing during the NBA Playoffs. This game could start a winning run for the Rockets, one that they would chase after in their goal to perform well in the NBA Playoffs.

For the Mavs, this is a good opportunity to climb up the standings. A loss might not mean all is lost for Dallas, but a victory would certainly mean they could rise up to a lot higher in the standings. They will look to have an easier team to face in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

#4 Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies, 31st July

No one has more to gain than the Trail Blazers

Head-to-Head 19-20: Grizzlies 1-0 Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are ranked 9th, just outside the qualification spots for the NBA Playoffs. An NBA rule says that the 8th and the 9th placed teams, if within 4 games apart, will play two games for qualification to the NBA Playoffs. However, this is easier said than done.

Although the Trail Blazers will be massively boosted by the return of Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, the road to the playoffs is going to be torrid for them. Their fixture list is insanely hard, with the Grizzlies being perhaps the easiest team they will face.

The Grizzlies had the most difficult fixture list lined up before the break, so the new schedule might be a blessing for them. They currently stand eight in standings, and might just enter the NBA Playoffs. Ja Morant will look to lead the team into the final NBA Playoffs spot, but the Grizzlies will have to perform at a high level right from the start - their most important games are at the start (Trail Blazers, Spurs, and the Pelicans). Additionally, Winslow's return from injury will do them a world of good.

Like the previous fixture in the list, this is the first match-up for each team after the return of the NBA season. The Trail Blazers must win every single match possible, and with Grizzlies being the easiest team they will face in the remaining fixtures, they will be out for blood. We can expect the Trail Blazers to go out all guns blazing in this match in a bid to make the NBA playoffs.

With the Grizzlies having won their first match against the Trail Blazers, Ja Morant's team will fancy their chances to beat Portland again. This promises to be an enthralling match-up - one that will be significant for both teams' seasons.

"I'm more excited about actually being in the position that I was supposed to be in a couple years ago with this team." -- @carmeloanthony https://t.co/kcDn9ZJKQ1 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) July 8, 2020

On today's Zoom call, @memgrizz coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed rookie PG @JaMorant has added strength and a few pounds of muscle to his frame during hiatus.



What's in store when they hook up to lead the Grizz to Orlando for @NBA's restart this month? Find out here: https://t.co/kdSqJor3Ya pic.twitter.com/2iKtH2PWH0 — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) July 1, 2020

#3 Nuggets vs Jazz, 8th August

Gobert and Jokic will face each other on 8th August

Head-to-Head 19-20: Nuggets 2-0 Jazz

Nikola Jokic has toned his body into a more athletic shape over the break, and the Nuggets are positioned third in the table - exactly where they will want to be while entering the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets look strong, sharp, and dangerous. On their night, the Nuggets could down any opponent they face.

However, the Nuggets will not take any of their remaining games for granted. The difference between the third and seventh position in the West is only a few hiccups. Nevertheless, the Nuggets look like they will enter the NBA Playoffs on a high note.

The Jazz look shaken. They have lost their second highest scorer in Bojan Bogdanovic due to a wrist injury, and the chemistry troubles between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell need no introduction. Things look bleak for the Jazz, and the mentality surrounding the team needs to lift itself immediately.

They sit 4th in the standings. Nevertheless, each and every single game is important for Utah, as they hope to cling on the position and make the NBA Playoffs. If Mike Conley rediscovers his long lost form, maybe the Jazz will have some hard punches to pull.

Right at the middle of their respective fixture lists, these two teams will face off against each other. The Nuggets will be raring to consolidate their place in the standings, while the Jazz will hope to break down the Nuggets in order to build some much-needed motivation in their ranks.

Expected to be one of the games of the remaining season, this one could massively change the seeding of the NBA Playoffs.

#2 Sixers vs Pacers, 31st July

Ben Simmons of the Sixers dunks on the Pacers

Head-to-Head 19-20: Sixers 1 - 2 Pacers

The Sixers are one of the most bizarre teams in the league. They have had a very poor season by their standards, and currently occupy a dismal sixth in the standings.

The 76ers are definitely talented enough to make a dominating run in the NBA Playoffs, and quite possibly even win the NBA title. However, for that to happen, Philly will have to get rid of the issues their team faces - team chemistry is a major problem.

In fact, 76ers star Tobias Harris admitted that they have troubles linking up well.

I'll just say, and I'll keep it real, we haven't had the best chemistry throughout the whole year.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are bracing for what is going to be a tough time ahead. They have lost Jeremy Lamb to an injury, and Victor Oladipo's decision to sit out will hamper their chances. It will take something special from Malcolm Brogdon for the Pacers to hope to maintain a good run in the season and then the NBA Playoffs. Moreover, they will be hoping Justin Holiday can step up.

This match-up is the first for the respective teams post the break, and one that will be of utmost importance to both of them. Philly have hit the jackpot in terms of the schedule, and have a relatively easy fixture list ahead.

However, the 76ers will need Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to link up and do what they can do really well, and that is dominate. After heartbreak at the hands of Kawhi Leonard last time around, they will be raring to have another deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana will look to upset the Sixers, building on the confidence due to a superior head-to-head record. Whatever the result may be, this fixture will dictate the tempo of the seasons of both the teams, and subsequently the NBA Playoffs.

#1 Lakers vs Clippers

Kawhi and LeBron will run their respective teams, especially in the NBA Playoffs

Head-to-Head 19-20: Lakers 1-2 Clippers

The Lakers have had a dominant season and rest on the top of the East in a very comfortable position. They are well ahead of the Clippers and will definitely enter into the NBA Playoffs at the top seed in the West.

Before the break, the Lakers had a relatively easier schedule. However, now, they have one of the hardest schedules in the NBA. For any other team, a difficult schedule would mean trouble.

But for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lakers, this may be a blessing in disguise as they will get used to the high intensity of fixtures just before the NBA Playoffs, especially since they will also have to deal with Avery Bradley sitting out.

The Clippers have had a very good season too. They sit second, although they are quite some distance behind the Lakers. However, they can hardly relax when they have the Nuggets breathing down their necks.

With Lou Williams back in their ranks, Kawhi Leonard and Clippers would look to put on a strong performance in the remainder of the regular season and the NBA Playoffs. The fixture list they have ahead of them is slightly difficult, and any slip up could cost them the second seed if the Nuggets win their matches.

This game might not mean much for the Lakers, but this will be very crucial for the Clippers. A loss in the Battle of LA could be demoralising for the team and they would hope to not slip from the second place. The Lakers, on the other hand, would try to damage the Clippers' season as harshly as possible, and will be looking to dominate this game.

In what might be the game of the regular season, both the teams will come in well rested and in high spirits. This will certainly kick off their seasons in a manner which will certainly have its effects linger in the NBA Playoffs.

