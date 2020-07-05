5 key NBA players who have opted to sit out the season restart

The NBA season is scheduled to recommence from 31st July in Orlando. The restart will involve 22 teams.

Several players have opted to sit out and not participate in the restart. We take a look at a list of five such players

Disney World in Orlando will host the remainder of the NBA season

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, professional sports events have gradually started to make a return. The NBA seems ready to join other sports leagues around the world in the endeavour to restart games.

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started, the NBA has been in discussions with all stakeholders to formulate a strategy about restarting and completing the 2019-20 season.

In early June, the NBA Governing Body voted in favour of a restart from 31st July with 22 teams who still have a realistic possibility of securing a place in the post season. The 22 participating teams include 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference.

As expected a slew of safety measures were put in place by the NBA to ensure the safety of players, match officials and staff who will be working to make the games happen at Disney World in Orlando.

Despite the NBA's best efforts to restart the season, several players like Kyrie Irving have expressed reservations about the restart to the season. While some players like Dwight Howard (LA Lakers) and Justise Winslow (Memphis Grizzlies) are still undecided on their participation, there are a few other players who have decided to opt out of the NBA's restart citing concerns regarding the pandemic situation.

While some of NBA players who have decided to sit out haven't had an impactful season, there are others whose services will be sorely missed by their respective teams, especially in the playoffs.

On that note, here is a look at five key players who will not be featuring in the NBA post its restart due to pandemic related concerns. Notable mentions on this list include Trevor Ariza from Portland Trail Blazers and Willie Cauley Stein from Dallas Mavericks.

Five key players who will not feature in the NBA post its restart

#5: DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets)

DeAndre Jordan tested positive for Covid-19 recently

The Brooklyn Nets seems to be the team affected the most due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two of their important post season players have pulled out from the remainder of the NBA season due to pandemic related concerns. Experienced centre DeAndre Jordan is one of them.

Jordan was supposed to play a significant role for the Nets post the NBA restart but was unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 late last month. Although he would have been medically cleared by 31st July, the three-time All NBA first team member announced that he will not be participating in the NBA after it restarts since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jordan joined the Nets from New York Knicks in 2019. After a shaky start to his time in Brooklyn, he gradually came back to his dominant self and emerged as a commanding presence in the paint, crashing the boards. Mostly coming off the bench this NBA season, he has averaged eight points and ten rebounds per game in 56 appearances.

#4: Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets)

Wilson Chandler has featured in 35 games for the Nets in the regular NBA season.

With the Nets all but certain to make it into the NBA post season, Wilson Chandler will be missed by Brooklyn more for his experience than his on-court production. Chandler has mostly been a backup to Joe Harris in the small forward position this season, where he has averaged six points and four rebounds per game while playing around 20 minutes per game.

With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both out with long-term injuries, the Nets lineup is definitely short of experience going into the NBA post season, and a veteran like Chandler would have definitely been an asset to this otherwise young roster. But in a recent interview, Chandler stated:

“As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first. Thank you to the Nets organisation for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando.”

#3: Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards)

Davis Bertans has been a prolific three-point shooter during the regular NBA season.

The ‘Latvian Laser’, in his first year with the Wizards, has been a major contributor off the bench this NBA season. Such has been his influence, Bertans has emerged as one of the contenders for the sixth-man of the year award.

Bertans has produced career best numbers across the board this year, averaging almost 16 points per game and close to five rebounds per game (both career highs). He has also been terrific from beyond the arc, scoring 233-point Field Goals in just 54 games.

The Wizards are ninth in the East and are the only team from the Conference outside the top eight who have been invited for the NBA restart. Though realistically, Washington has just an outside chance of making it to the playoffs, they would have loved to have Bertans on the bench on 31st July.

Davis will be a free agent in the post season and will probably attract a lot of attention from several NBA teams.

#2: Avery Bradley (LA Lakers)

Avery Bradley started 44 games for the Lakers prior to the NBA lockdown.

The Lakers have been the best team in the Western Conference so far and while Lebron James and Anthony Davis have understandably taken the limelight, Avery Bradley has been one of the unsung heroes for the franchise this NBA season prior to the lockdown.

A regular starter in an otherwise star-studded lineup, Bradley has put up decent numbers on the offensive end. He has averaged eight points per game playing just under 24 minutes per game while shooting at over 40% from the floor. But it has been his defence that has made him a very important component in the LA lineup.

Bradley has the best defensive rating in the Lakers roster apart from James and Anthony Davis. On most NBA nights this season, he has ended up guarding the opposition's best back-court threat. He has decided to sit out the remainder of the NBA season to spend time with his family members, one of whom suffers from a respiratory illness.

#1: Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Victor Oladipo wants to be fully fit for the 2020-21 NBA season.

By far the biggest superstar on this list, Victor Oladipo’s announcement to skip the remainder of the NBA campaign came as a major blow to the Indiana Pacers’ aspirations to make a run deep into the post season. Indiana currently stand fifth in the East and are expected to do well this season with the trio of Oladipo, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis.

Oladipo returned to the Pacers lineup just before the All Star break following a long injury layoff. In the 13 appearances since his return, the two-time All Star averaged a solid 13 points and three rebounds per game playing around 25 minutes per game.

However, in what come as a surprise to everyone, Victor Oladipo recently announced that he will skip the remainder of this NBA season to focus on his rehabilitation. In a recent interview, Oladipo opined:

“With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload backup, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact setup of the bubble, I just can't get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing.”