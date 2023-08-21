Carlos Alcaraz and his brother Alvaro fought back tears as the Spaniard fell short against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

In a battle for the ages, Alcaraz and Djokovic locked horns in the Cincinnati final on Sunday, August 20. The Serb called it “one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life” as he edged out the World No. 1 in three sets - 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) after a staggering three hours and 49 minutes of grueling tennis.

Djokovic even found himself a championship point down in the second set tiebreak during the roller-coaster of a clash. Meanwhile, Alcaraz did not go out without a fight as he saved championship points in the third set before finally accepting defeat.

The World No. 2 thus handed Alcaraz his first-ever Masters 1000 final loss after the Spaniard's four successful attempts.

Alcaraz was reduced to tears following the negative outcome, and he struggled to maintain his composure during his runner-up speech.

The 20-year-old, who was accompanied by his older brother Alvaro, welled up as he thanked the sibling for his consistent support. Alvaro, too, wiped off his tears as the World No. 1 said that he is a better person, thanks to his brother.

“I have my brother here as well. It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day. You make me be a better person every day. Learning from you as well. So, thank you. Thank you very much for being with me,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz also thanked his team, including coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, for helping him with the personal as well as professional aspects and setting an example.

“I am grateful to have a team like I have. We are working really, really hard, you know, to stay in this stage. To play this kind of matches, these finals. It’s amazing to work with you. I want to say thank you. Thank you, not only in the professional part, but even in the personal part. You are a great example for me. I learn from you every day,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said.

Novak Djokovic levels head-to-head vs Carlos Alcaraz after Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz was denied a sixth title of the season by Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open. The Serb himself lifted his fourth title of 2023. His previous triumphs came at the Adelaide International, the Australian Open and the French Open.

The latest Masters 1000 summit clash marked Djokovic and Alcaraz’s fourth meeting in their growing rivalry. Their first meeting, in the 2022 Madrid Open semifinal, went the Spaniard’s way, and the Serb was declared the winner in their 2023 French Open semifinal match.

Djokovic, who trailed 1-2 in head-to-head before the Cincinnati encounter, exacted revenge against the Alcaraz a month after the Spaniard stunned him in a five-setter on the Centre Court of Wimbledon. The duo are now tied in their rivalry - with two match wins each ahead of the US Open.

