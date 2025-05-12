"Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving in the same room": Internet reacts to viral pictures from Phoebe Tonkin's supposed wedding

The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin reportedly got married to Bernard Lagrange over the weekend in New York with a wide range of Hollywood celebrities as guests. Reddit user @SafeBodybuilder7191 shared photos from the supposed wedding party on Sunday. However, no official photos or videos were shared by either Tonkin or Lagrange.
While 35-year-old Phoebe got engaged in October 2024, it is unclear how long the couple had been dating before supposedly tying the knot. Among the guests at the purported wedding ceremony, were Margot Robbie, Nina Dobrev, Eiza Gonzalez, Samara Weaving, Annabelle Wallis, and Britt Robertson, among a few others.
Many attendees, including Eiza Gonzalez, Lara Worthington, and Maya Ford, shared photos from the event on their Instagram Stories. As soon as these photos made the rounds on social media, netizens reacted to Phoebe Tonkin’s apparent private wedding and the guest list.
One person commented on Margot Robbie and her celebrity lookalike, and Ready or Not-famed Samara Weaving being in the same room, calling it a "glitch in the matrix."
"Seeing Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving in the same room feels like a glitch in the matrix."
Another commenter resonated similar sentiment and shared a different photo of Margot and Samara Weaving in one frame, supposedly not from Phoebe's big event.
Others gushed at the guests' beauty, exclaiming how stunning all the women in these photos looked.
"Imagine being a guest at that wedding and being in a group photo. Idk about yall but I'd feel like a bridge troll next to all those gorgeous people lolol," said one Reddit user.
"Gorgeous people don't have normal looking friends. That's a truism for the world, celebrity or not. Did the prettiest girls in your school have regular or even unattractive friends? I doubt it," wrote another.
"This is an excellent collection of candid photos of extremely hot people," chimed in one more.
"This is a freaky number of hot Australian people to be in one place outside the eastern suburbs of Sydney," humored a commenter.
Phoebe Tonkin's friends post photos ahead of her supposedly private wedding
Although Phoebe Tonkin has not yet dropped any pictures from her reported wedding ceremony, her friends have shared several snippets from the gathering. Those in attendance at the event included Samara Weaving and Margot Robbie, along with celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Eiza Gonzalez, Annabelle Wallis, and Britt Robertson.
The nature of the celebration led fans to believe the actress got married.
Maya Ford shared on picture that showed Phoebe Tonkin and her fiancé Bernard Lagrange hugging one another, while other guests posed behind them. Another photo showed Phoebe half-seated on Bernard's lap with her arms around his neck and his arms holding her in an embrace inside a photo booth.
Ford tagged the couple and captioned the snap:
"Happily ever after"
Phoebe likely had a pre-wedding bash before the main ceremony during the weekend, as seen in photos shared by Lara Worthington, and Eiza Gonzalez.
Phoebe was seen sporting two different outfits for the celebrations. In one of them, she donned a sleeveless bodycon white slip dress with newspaper print. The actress was seen in a white sequinned slip dress in some other pictures. She wore her hair down in both.
However, as mentioned earlier, Phoebe Tonkin and Bernard Lagrange have yet to confirm or deny whether they got married. Neither have they shared photos from the event in New York.