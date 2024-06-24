Mindy Kaling reveals giving birth to third baby in February

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling is a proud mom once again, quietly giving birth to her baby number three earlier this year. The Mindy Project alum announced on Monday, June 24, that she welcomed a new addition to her family, a baby girl. Kaling also revealed the name of her new child in her latest Instagram post.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life."

The actress continued:

"I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline."

The producer and actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday on June 24, finished her caption saying thanks to all the birthday wishes she's received.

Mindy Kaling shared a snippet of her third pregnancy journey

In her latest Instagram post, featuring a series of three photos, Mindy Kaling shared a quick look at her growing family and the journey of her pregnancy. The first photo featured her three kids lounging on a blanket on the lawn, with baby Anne at the center with her sister Katherine "Kit," now six, and her brother Spencer, who turned three, giving her a little kiss on the head.

The actress and producer also posed to show off her growing baby bump and smiled for the camera in the next photo. The last snap to make Kaling's throwback post is her on the hospital bed. Her two children, Kit and Spencer, can also be seen sitting on the bed as the three appear to be having a conversation.

Back in August 2017, Mindy Kaling announced that she was expecting her first baby during an interview with Sunday Today, a baby girl she gave birth to in December that year.

Fast forward to October 2020, Mindy Kaling made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she shared the news of the birth of her second child, whom she had given birth a month prior. The Office star mentioned in 2020 that she was able to keep her second pregnancy hushed largely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since Mindy Kaling made the surprise announcement of her first baby in 2017, the actress and producer never revealed the identity of her children's father. However, she previously admitted to having help raising her kids. Kaling mentioned to People back in 2021 that it "takes a village" to help raise her then-two kids.

Dishing on the people who are in her corner throughout her motherhood journey, Kaling mentioned her father, Avu, her nanny, and her "great source of parenting advice," Reese Witherspoon.