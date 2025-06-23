Montana Jordan net worth — Fortune explored as Young Sheldon alum ties the knot with partner Jenna Weeks

Montana Jordan, who is known for playing Georgie Cooper in Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, got hitched to partner Jenna Weeks on June 21, 2025, at Dove Hollow Estate in Longview, Texas.

The couple's wedding theme was "classic cowboy." The intimate wedding only had 200 guests, including his co-stars, Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez, and Raegan Revord.

Montana Jordan's net worth is estimated to be $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Teen Actor at the 39th Young Artist Awards for his performance in Young Sheldon. Along with the hit CBS series, the 22-year-old also acted in the film, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Jenna Weeks is from Texas. She documents her life on her Instagram, where she posts pictures of her daughter, Emma Rae, and her now-husband, Montana Jordan. She has over 93,000 followers.

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks' relationship explored

Montana Jordan with his wife, Jenna Weeks, and their daughter, Emma Rae. (Image via Instagram/@montanajordan)

The actor and his wife met on June 12, 2021, at a Cody Johnson concert in Nacogdoches, Texas. The couple had a daughter, Emma Rae, born on May 21, 2024. Jordan proposed to Weeks on January 4, 2025.

The couple's wedding was officiated by their hometown pastor, Tony Pierce. The bride wore a dress designed by Valentini. The couple shared their first dance on Chris Stapleton's 2015 song, Tennessee Whiskey.

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks' wedding was featured exclusively in People Magazine. Weeks told the media outlet that for her, marriage was dedicating her life to her husband and to "love unconditionally and without hesitation."

"What getting married means to me is dedicating your life to this person, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation. To always put them first, to listen, to encourage, and never stop being their friend first," Jenna Weeks said.

The Young Sheldon actor told the media outlet that his wife is "beautiful beyond words," even in daily life in the "real, raw, unposed moments."

"She's most beautiful when she doesn't know I'm watching, like when she's brushing her hair, laughing at something only she finds funny, etc. Beauty in the real, raw, unposed moments. She is beautiful beyond words," the actor stated.

Season 2 of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is confirmed

According to People Magazine's May 16, 2025, report, the second season of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage was confirmed by CBS in February 2025. It follows newlywed couple Georgie Cooper, played by Montana Jordan, and Mandy McAllister, played by Emily Osment, as they raise their daughter, CeeCee, in Texas.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage's co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine in October 2024 that although Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, didn't appear in the first season of the show, they are open to him joining in the second season. However, they are focused on establishing the show and giving it "its own identity."

"We would love to [have Sheldon appear] if we found the right episode for Iain. We love him, and he's been super supportive... but we're trying to establish this show and give it its own identity," Steve Holland stated.

The release date of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage isn't announced yet.

