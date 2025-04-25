“MOTHER DEBUT IN HOLLYWOOD”- Fans thrilled as Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung is set to star in ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ as Katla Park

On April 24, the Ballerina movie from the John Wick universe released new cast posters and character reveals. One surprise was SNSD’s Sooyoung, whose role had been kept secret. Fans were excited to see the K-pop idol and actress join the cast. Ballerina marks her Hollywood debut as Katla Park.

Here's what one X user wrote:

"WE WAITING FOR MOTHER DEBUT IN HOLYWOOD !!!!"

"SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE LIKE THIS IS SOOOO FAWKING SERIOUS" a user wrote.

"This is so truly a dream come true for me Sooyoung fits so well with this type of genre, after I saw that one GTA edit and photoshoot from forever 1 era. She would slay so badddd" a fan wrote.

"started from the bottom now we here... sooyoung hollywood debut in the same movie with ana de armas... i'm so proud of my first bias" another fan wrote.

Fans highly anticipated Sooyoung's role in the film. They took to X to mention how they would be indulging in the movie once it is released. Here's what they said:

"helloooo? definitely will be watching now omg sooyoung" a fan wrote.

"Looks like I’ll be watching John Wick for the 1st time" a user wrote

"i'm gonna make this my entire personality im sorry" another fan replied.

What is Sooyoung's role in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina?

Ballerina is a spin-off of the acclaimed John Wick movies. It stars Ana de Armas in the titular lead as Eve Macarro, a ballerina who gets trained as an assassin under Ruska Roma. Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, will also make an appearance in the film.

According to Reeves' interview with IGN, Ballerina takes place after John Wick 3 and before John Wick 4. As the John Wick franchise is gearing up for a fifth installment, it will be interesting to see how the events of Ballerina tie up with the main franchise.

As reported above, SNSD Sooyoung's character is named Katla Park. While a detailed character sketch for the role is unavailable, we have a short background about the character. The official cast description on IGN reads,

"The daughter of the Ruska Roma’s colleague Il Seong. Eve’s first field mission is to protect Katla Park at the lavish Minus Eleven club."

In the character poster, SNSD member Sooyoung is wearing a pearly ruched one-piece dress. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail, with a few tinsel accentuating the middle parting. A shiny pair of earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, and several rings complete her look. Her character, like others from the film, is highlighted with the film's signature neon pink and purple light.

Ballerina is slated to release in the US on June 6. However, fans will also get to see Sooyoung next month in the drama Second Shot at Love on tvN starting May 12.

