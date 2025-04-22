Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung-ho shares heartfelt feelings for girlfriend SNSD's Soo-young in a recent interview

Jung Kyung-ho recently spoke about his girlfriend of 12 years, Choi Soo-young. In an interview with OSEN, released on April 22, 2025, the actor was asked about the pillars of his life beyond acting. Jung Kyung-ho replied:

"It's so obvious, but the center of my life other than acting is Choi Soo-young." (Translated by Google)

The actor further confessed that the SNSD singer's presence in his life is the driving force behind his acting career. He shared that he aims to make her proud and present his best self to her.

He added that Choi Soo-young's happiness is his top priority and her patience has contributed to the success of their relationship. He even playfully remarked that he is a bit of a troublemaker who drinks too much. He stated, as reported by the same publication:

"Aside from acting, what makes me the happiest is Choi Soo-young's happiness. Because we've known each other for a long time and I see her the most. We were able to date for a long time thanks to her patience. I always make mistakes. I don't do that anymore, but I drink a lot and get drunk." (Translated by Google)

Jung Kyung-ho expressed his feelings by stating how important it is to have a life partner with whom one has spent a long time. This becomes even more significant when both share similar goals of becoming successful actors.

For those unversed, the couple announced their relationship publicly in January 2014. Despite maintaining a low-key relationship, Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young attended a Bruno Mars Concert in July 2023. More recently, they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Australia.

More about actor Jung Kyung-ho and his latest drama series, Oh My Ghost Clients

Jung Kyung-ho began his acting career with supporting roles in dramas such as I'm Sorry, I Love You in 2004 and Time Between Dog and Wolf in 2007. He then took on leading roles in shows like Smile, You in 2009 and Heartless City in 2013.

Some of his notable projects include Beating Again, Missing Nine, and One More Happy Ending. He starred in Prison Playbook in 2017, which became one of the highest-rated Korean series in cable television history. He also appeared in the tvN drama, When the Devil Calls Your Name in 2019, followed by Hospital Playlist which was released in 2020-21.

Jung Kyung-ho's latest show, Oh My Ghost's Clients, is helmed by director Yim Soon-rye and written by Kim Bo-tong and Yoo Seung-hee. Jung Kyung-ho is supported by Seol In-ah and Cha Hak-yeon in the series.

The story revolves around No Mu-jin, a labour attorney with a unique ability to see ghosts. But he prefers to live without any sense of social awareness and focuses more on wandering around labor sites to earn office rent. He solves labour cases at the request of ghosts.

Na Hui-ju has the biggest contribution in the failure of No Mu-jin's office. She does not have a specific job, but she is quick when it comes to money-making matters. On the other hand, Ko Gyeon-u is a video creator who has a softer side when it comes to ghost stories, which touches his heart

Oh My Ghost Clients is scheduled to air on MBC TV on May 30, 2025, and will be telecast every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST.

