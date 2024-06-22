NCIS fan favorites reunite for a nostalgic trip down memory lane after a full decade

NCIS fan favorites Cote de Pablo, Sean Murray, and Michael Weatherly recently reunited on a podcast series titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. The trio who served as the longest-serving veterans of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team on the show, were in the same room after 10 years, discussing their experiences.

NCIS is a military police procedural TV show on CBS. The show has had 21 seasons to date and has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10. It was renewed for a 22nd season on April 9, 2024, seeing its increasing popularity and growing fandom. The show stars David McCallum, Sean Murray, and Mark Harmon among many others.

Everything you need to know about the NCIS reunion

The recent reunion of NCIS stars on Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch brought together Sean Murray, Cote De Pablo, and Michael Weatherly. The trio met after 10 years. Pablo, who stars as Ziva David on the show, talked about the same and said:

"We haven't been in the same room together in 10 years. 10 years. The three of us together, sitting down and actually talking. 10 years."

To which Sean Murray who stars as Special Agent Timothy McGee replied:

"I didn’t like do the math or anything, but I know when I see you guys that I feel really good."

Off Duty is an NCIS rewatch podcast hosted by de Pablo and Michael Weatherly who starred as Special Agent Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo on the American TV show. In this podcast, the duo watches new episodes of the titular show every week and interviews guests.

On June 18, 2024, while the trio had their reunion on the show, they sang songs, talked about everything that had happened on the show, and also discussed season 3 episode 3 of the crime thriller, which was titled Mind Games.

Murray and Michael Weatherly have been a part of this police procedural show since the beginning (2003), unlike de Pablo, who joined in season 3. While Pablo returned to the series in season 17, Michael made a comeback cameo in season 21. The trio haven’t appeared together in a single episode for nearly a decade, while they have individually featured with Murray's character later on.

Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly waiting for season 22 of this long-standing series, which is going to be aired sometime around September 2024. Although an exact release date has not been confirmed. For season 22, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and Rocky Caroll are expected to return as core crew members among many others.

On the other hand, there could be a possibility that Murray, de Pablo, and Weatherly may reunite on television after all these years. It is, however, up to the writers and producers of the shows, which has not been officially confirmed.

The viewers however anticipate if they will make an appearance in season 22 of the show or in the upcoming Tony and Ziva spinoff, which is currently in production and scheduled to premiere on Paramount Plus.

The spinoff series is going to focus on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David’s lives while they live in Paris and raise their daughter Tali. Although the release date has been confirmed officially, the series is set to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.