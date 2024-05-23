“Never doing that again unless I get engaged”— Tiffany Haddish speaks about “court-mandated” sobriety following DUI arrest last November

Tiffany Haddish has sworn off alcohol unless there's an engagement in the picture. The Girls Trip star has been on a sobriety journey following her second DUI arrest in November 2023. Haddish, 44, told Extra in an interview published on Wednesday, May 22,

“Not drinking any alcohol. Never doing that again unless I get engaged and I can show him how crazy I get just for one day.”

Haddish, known for her vibrant personality and comedic talent, has embraced a sober lifestyle in recent months. Reflecting on her decision, she explained the positive changes she’s experienced.

“I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation,” she shared.

The actress's decision to quit drinking comes in the wake of her court-mandated sobriety, a consequence of her DUI arrest late last year. This arrest marked her second such offense, prompting Haddish to reassess her relationship with alcohol. She has since committed to maintaining her sobriety, finding joy and physical relief in her alcohol-free lifestyle.

Tiffany Haddish reflects on court-mandated sobriety and life changes after DUI arrest

According to Us Weekly's report in November 2023, Tiffany Haddish faced arrest for a DUI in Los Angeles, her second within two years. Reports indicate she was found asleep behind the wheel of her car. Charged with two DUI misdemeanors, she initially pleaded not guilty. However, in February, both charges were dismissed after Haddish agreed to a plea deal

Tiffany Haddish resolved her legal issue by pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving that involved alcohol ("wet reckless"). Her attorney emphasized that the more serious DUI charge was dismissed and downplayed the incident, stating she accepted a minor traffic violation and is moving forward as told to Rolling Stone.

Haddish first opened up about her sobriety in March on the podcast The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet. She revealed she had been abstaining from alcohol and drugs for 72 days at that point, downplaying the difficulty. Haddish then clarified that the impetus for her sobriety was court-ordered.

She explained she'd been awaiting a hearing in Georgia for two years related to a previous incident, and her recent arrest in Los Angeles triggered action from that court. The requirement? Attending DUI education programs.

Beyond sobriety, Haddish is also practicing celibacy.

“They went together,” she told People in April. “With alcohol [my mind] would just be like ‘You’re horny, let’s just do it.’ [Now] I be like ‘Nah, nope.’”

In a recent interview with Extra, Tiffany Haddish discussed her new book, I Curse You With Joy, which delves into her personal experiences, including both her journey with sobriety and her current approach to dating while celibate. Haddish confirmed that she is still dating, offering some clarification on her stance regarding celibacy.

She told Terri of embracing her celibacy,

“I didn’t stop dating. I’m just not having intercourse, girl. I love a free meal.”

In her deeply personal memoir, I Curse You With Joy, Tiffany Haddish credits her comedic career with aiding her path toward vulnerability. She explains that comedy inherently requires a degree of openness, as the goal is to elicit laughter that resonates on a deeper level. This vulnerability, she says, is achieved through a balance of humor and serious topics, taking the audience on an emotional journey.

Within the pages of her book, Haddish bares her soul, recounting experiences such as an abusive relationship with her ailing mother that eventually led to her and her siblings being placed in foster care.

Tiffany Haddish's road to stardom wasn't paved entirely smoothly. Facing homelessness in her mid-twenties, she now offers words of encouragement to her younger self. The message? Though things may seem bleak, there's always hope. Haddish emphasizes the importance of seeking help during difficult times.