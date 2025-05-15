 Not a Box: New animated series to premiere on Apple TV+

Not a Box, an all-new animated preschool series, is set to release on Apple TV+ on June 13. Bringing a world full of magic for the preschoolers, the show will inspire children to imagine, create, and learn with the central character, Riley.

The series will have eight episodes, comprising unique adventures that Riley, the bunny, will embark on. The show takes inspiration from the award-winning children's picture book of the same name by Antoinette Portis.

All about the new preschool series, Not a Box

A still from the animated series (Image via Apple TV+)

Making its global premiere next month, the series takes preschoolers on a journey of imagining beyond the ordinary with the bunny named Riley. The New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Antoinette Portis created the popular picture book of the same name. The upcoming series brings Antoinette's creative world to the screen through Apple TV+.

Along with the two main characters, Riley and Adult, the series will feature several other characters throughout the eight episodes of magical experiences. Riley will take off to varied magical worlds through her imagination, with just one cardboard box.

From unique environments, new friends, to fun encounters, the animated series promises a fun learning experience to its young audiences and their families.

Exploring the team behind the new animated series

A still from the animated series (Image via Apple TV+)

Isabel Birch will feature in Not a Box as the voice behind Riley. Ian James Corlett, popularly known for his voice acting in animated works such as Dragon Ball Z, Dinosaur Train, and Johnny Test, will be voicing the character of Adult in the show.

Dete Meserve's Silver Creek Falls Entertainment has produced the upcoming animated series. Meserve also executive-produced the series. Emmy Award winner Michael Rabb is credited as the writer and co-executive producer for the show. Kate Robinson, daughter of Sir Ken Robinson, features as the imagination and creativity expert for the show.

Passion Pictures has produced the animation for Not a Box, with executive producers Andrew Ruhemann and Debbie Crosscup. Harry Lowell for NiteLite Pictures, along with Angus Wall and Linda Carlosn for Rock Paper Scissors, feature as additional executive producers. The animation was directed by Siri Melchior.

Not a Box will release on June 13 on Apple TV+.

