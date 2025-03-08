NYT Connections #635: March 7 Puzzle includes Severance references

Apple TV+ series Severance has reportedly been referenced in the Connections puzzle #635 by the New York Times, dated March 7, 2025. Created by Dan Erickson, Severance is a science fiction psychological thriller where a corporation makes their employees completely separate their workplace memories from primary life memories.

While players do not need to watch the series to solve the Connections puzzle, a number of clues serve as Easter eggs for those who do. As per CNET, the name of the corporation in Severance, Lumon Industries, serves as a clue for the day. Other such clues include Mark, Dylan, and Irving, which are names of characters from the show.

For the unversed, Connections is a word game where players are provided with 16 words and challenged to divide them into groups of four having something in common. Each group is assigned a color—yellow, green, blue, or purple—with yellow being the easiest to connect and purple the trickiest. Every puzzle has a single correct solution, and is curated by NYT using the Oxford Dictionary.

Solutions for Connections #635

Players are provided with the following 16 words for Connections #635 on the NYT website: label, mark, seal, stamp, brown, cash, dylan, mercury, buffalo, helena, Irving, phoenix, ample, dote, lumon, and poach.

The yellow group comprises the first four, with the connection being 'emblem.' The next four fall in the green group, as 'subjects of acclaimed musical biopics.' The next four being 'US Cities' fall in the blue group, while the purple group contains the last ones since they are all 'fruits with their second letters changed.'

How to play Connections on NYT?

Players can access a fresh game of Connections every day on the website of the New York Times. They do not need to register or sign in to solve the day's puzzle, which is made available at midnight in every timezone. However, registration is required to access the archive of previous Connections games and to retain progress across various devices.

Severance is midway through season 2 run

Severance is helmed by Ben Stiller who serves as the executive producer. He has also directed multiple episodes. The show is currently in the middle of its second season. The story follows Mark Scout, portrayed by Adam Scott, an employee at Lumon Industries who undergoes a ‘severance’ procedure.

The surgical process divides the psyche of the employees, creating two distinct personas. The one with the work memories is called the ‘innie’ and is confined only to the workplace, while the one known as ‘outie’ has access to their personal life.

Severance first premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022, while season 2 debuted on January 17, 2025. The show features Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Sarah Bock.

