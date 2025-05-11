“Our votes meant nothing”— Fans divided over ‘Be The NEXT: 9 Dreamers’ final debut lineup and rankings

On May 10, 2025, the lineup for the upcoming global boy group from Be The NEXT: 9 Dreamers was locked in. The survival show, co-produced by MLD Entertainment, KAMP Korea, and aired on TV5, wrapped up with nine names heading to debut.

The final roster includes Yunho, Yohan, Ivan, Tehll, Zor, SmileOne, Francis, Gelo, and Dylan. Out of the nine, six are from the Philippines: Dylan, Gelo, Francis, Zor, Tehll, and Yohan. Yunho and Ivan are from Korea. SmileOne has Burmese and Chinese roots.

All nine were picked through stages of live performances and votes during the show. The group will now continue training in Seoul. MLD and KAMP haven’t dropped any teasers yet about their music style, debut song, or theme.

Their team name also hasn’t been revealed yet. The debut is planned for next year in South Korea. However, social feeds filled up quickly after the results went live, with many alleging the show was unfair.

"Our votes meant nothing, 80% from the judges. While I am not happy with this lineup (Rawn, Lanz, Kylex) there is nothing we can do but support our boys in whatever they end up doing!," an X user commented.

Many fans agreed, saying Be the NEXT: 9 Dreamers is clearly "rigged."

"Get Ivan and Yunho out This show is rigged," a fan remarked.

"This rigged ass show i am DEPRESSED and its entirely your fault," a user noted.

"Ts is so rigged idegaf," a person shared.

However, others congratulated the "unnamed group."

"Congrats our nameless group," a netizen said.

"CONGRATULATIONS OUR TOP 9 DREAMERS!!," another fan added.

More about Be the NEXT: 9 Dreamers

TV5, a major broadcaster in the Philippines, has teamed up with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment for a talent reality show titled Be the NEXT: 9 Dreamers. The project mixes Korean idol training with Filipino creativity.

MLD is known for launching acts like HORI7ON, P-pop group New: ID, Lapillus, and formerly viral K-pop act Momoland. It kicked off on February 8, 2025, and dropped fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday until May 10, 2025, on the Kapatid Network.

The show pulled in 74 male hopefuls from different parts of the world. All of them aimed for one thing— a spot in a nine-member global boy band under MLD. It was open to participants born between 2000 and 2009, even if they’ve already debuted or been on TV before.

The season featured 27 episodes, with each lasting approximately 40 minutes. K-pop icon Sandara Park was the main face of the show. The mentor lineup brought in names like Vinci from HORI7ON, Park Woo-jin from AB6IX and ex-Wanna One, Bang Ye-Dam, Hyebin from the former group Momoland, and Chen from EXO.

Choreographer Bae Wan-Hee handled dance, while music producer Bull$EyE led the sound and performance side.

Be the NEXT: 9 Dreamers was a worldwide talent hunt designed to create a K-pop group with international appeal. Over the past few weeks, contestants went through rounds of singing, dancing, and stage challenges.

