Portia de Rossi's net worth explored as Arrested Development actress reportedly moves to the UK with wife Ellen DeGeneres

Australian actress Portia de Rossi, widely recognized for her role as Lindsay Bluth Fünke in the cult classic Arrested Development, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth. The 51-year-old actress and her wife, former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, have reportedly left the United States and moved to the Cotswolds, a picturesque rural region in England.

Sources suggest the couple's relocation was influenced by Donald Trump's recent election win. According to The Wrap, the move was a direct reaction to the political climate in the U.S. following the election results. DeGeneres and de Rossi are said to have already purchased their Cotswolds home before the election but expedited their move due to disillusionment with the outcome.

The couple is reportedly selling their Montecito, California estate, indicating no plans to return to the U.S. anytime soon. DeGeneres, a vocal advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris, previously encouraged her followers to vote against Trump's re-election, underscoring her political stance through social media campaigns.

Portia de Rossi's acting journey: From Sirens to Arrested Development and beyond

Portia de Rossi, born Amanda Lee Rogers on 31 January 1973 in Horsham, Victoria, Australia, started her career by modeling for television and print ads. That was when she changed to a new name Portia de Rossi after a character from William Shakespeare's play called The Merchant of Venice.

Some of the notable screen performances of Portia de Rossi were obtained in 1994 with the acting part for the Australian film Sirens, Australia. After moving to Los Angeles, she landed guest roles in television shows before securing a permanent role on Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher. She received worldwide popularity in the years 1998-2002 as Nelle Porter in Ally McBeal.

Her biggest television success was the portrayal of Lindsay Bluth Fünke on the show Arrested Development ( 2003-2006, 2013, and 2018- 2019). Scandal, Better Off Ted, and Nip/Tuck are also part of De Rossi's achievements as an actress.

The same year in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, de Rossi said she retired from acting and would only feature in the next seasons of Arrested Development. Beyond acting, she has authored an autobiography, Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain, detailing her struggles with eating disorders and personal challenges.

The Cotswolds, known for its rolling hills and historic villages, offer a serene escape from the fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle.

As for Ellen DeGeneres, her departure comes after the conclusion of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 seasons. The show played a significant role in solidifying her career as a comedian and talk show host, earning numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and becoming a platform for both entertainment and advocacy.

Portia de Rossi remains retired from acting, with her last major appearances being in the Netflix revival of Arrested Development. She announced her retirement in 2018. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres continues to focus on her philanthropic efforts and producing ventures following the conclusion of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The couple has relocated to England's Cotswolds, where they are reportedly selling their Montecito, California estate, marking a shift in their residence and lifestyle.

