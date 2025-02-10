Sean Baker's Anora secures highest accolade at the DGA Awards

The 77th DGA Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, February 8, 2025, recognizing excellence in film and television direction. Director Judd Apatow hosted the event, which honored directors in various categories. Best Director in Theatrical Feature Film nominees Jacques Audiard, Sean Baker, Edward Berger, and others were honored at the event.

Following its win at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Picture, Sean Baker's Anora also bagged the DGA Awards 2025 in the Theatrical Feature Film category. Additionally, Frederick E.O. Toye received the Dramatic Series award for Shōgun and Steven Zaillian received the Movies for Television/Limited Series award for Ripley.

Sean Baker's Anora wins the highest DGA Award 2025

NEON DGA Awards Pre-Reception (Source: Getty)

At the DGA Awards 2025, Sean Baker's Anora took home the Theatrical Feature Film award. The film tells a novel and personal story and has been recognized for its audacious concept and exceptional execution.

Baker expressed surprise during his acceptance speech, thanking the film's star Mikey Madison, and his team. He reflected on his journey, acknowledging the support from his mother, though humorously noting that she hadn’t seen the film. He stated:

“She supported me along the way, all the way; unfortunately I’m not really making the movies she wants to make. I don’t think that she’s seen Anora, I don’t want her to see Anora.”

He emphasized that Anora was made with a focus on a theatrical release, which played a significant role in its success. He concluded his acceptance speech by stating:

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do thing I knew I wanted to do since I was 5 years old.”

Baker had already made waves at the Critics Choice Awards, where Anora claimed Best Picture. Now, with the DGA Awards under his belt, Baker is now in the running for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

The film’s success at the DGA Awards is notable given the tough competition from directors like Jacques Audiard, Edward Berger, and James Mangold.

Everything to know about the DGA Awards 2025

The DGA Awards 2025 was one of the most prestigious events for directors in the entertainment industry to be held this year. It awards directors in Theatrical Feature Film, Dramatic Series, Comedy Series, and more. Top filmmakers celebrated the previous year's achievements in film and television at the Beverly Hilton this year.

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter gave a speech to kick off the event, urging the industry to return production to Los Angeles in the wake of the recent devastating wildfires. Hosted by comedian Judd Apatow, the show offered a humorous look at the industry and its players. He joked about the honored films and directors, creating a fun atmosphere.

The DGA Awards, which first began in 1938, are historically a strong predictor of Oscar success, with many past winners securing Academy Award nominations. In fact, most years the Oscar for Best Director has gone to the DGA runner-up. For example, Christopher Nolan received DGA's top honor for Oppenheimer last year, and a month later, he won the Academy Award.

DGA Awards 2025 winners

Theatrical Feature Film:

Sean Baker – Anora

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film:

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Dramatic Series:

Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun (Crimson Sky)

Comedy Series:

Lucia Aniello – Hacks (Bulletproof)

Movies for Television/Limited Series:

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Documentary:

Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev – Porcelain War

Commercials:

Andreas Nilsson – Board Game, Hennessy

Reality Programs:

Neil DeGroot – Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

The DGA Awards 2025 also celebrated several other categories, with winners from both television and film. Shōgun’s victory in the Dramatic Series category marked the show’s continued dominance in awards season. In the Comedy Series category, Hacks triumphed with a nod to its standout episode, Bulletproof.

Sean Baker’s win for Anora marked a turning point in this year’s awards season. As the film continues to gain momentum, Baker is positioned as a strong contender for Best Director at the Oscars. Follow us for further updates on movie and show releases and the details for the same.

