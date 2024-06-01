"So disturbing and heartbreaking"— Eiza González comes out in support of Jennifer Lopez in wake of tour cancellation

Hollywood actress Eiza González recently defended Jennifer Lopez against criticism after the singer's summer tour was canceled. This happened after rumors circulated that she was getting separated from her husband, Ben Affleck.

González posted her opinions on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 31.

Eiza Gonzalez came in support of Jennifer Lopez (Image via Instagram / @eizagonzalez)

To defend Lopez, Gonzalez wrote—

“I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking.”

Lopez reportedly said that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends" when she called off her This is Me....Live tour.

The cancellation happened in the midst of weeks of rumors that Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were separating after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala alone.

3 Body Problem star Eiza González supported Jennifer Lopez amidst her tour cancellation and divorce rumors

Eiza González supported Jennifer Lopez in the middle of all the criticism (Image via Getty)

The tour organizer, Live Nation, said in a statement on Friday that Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Live tour has been canceled. The statement read—

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The tour was scheduled to run from June to August 2024, in support of her most recent album This is Me...Now, released on February 16, 2024.

In a message posted on the JLo website, Lopez also addressed her fans personally, saying that while she was "devastated" to postpone the tour, it was "absolutely necessary." The statement further read:

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Lopez's 32-stop tour, which was supposed to run from June 26 to August 17, consisted of 29 performances in the United States and three in Canada. On July 26, the artist was supposed to appear in Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

However, fans began condemning her as soon as the news was made official. Some online users cannot believe Lopez's explanation for the cancellation and are speculating that the tour's cancellation is because “tickets aren't selling well and that her marriage is falling apart.”

However, Mexican actress and singer Eiza González, best known for the hit Netflix series 3 Body Problem, took to social media following the tour's cancellation to defend Jennifer Lopez against the scrutiny.

On May 31 on Instagram, Gonzalez went on to criticize the internet trolls and wrote—

“How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying being mean about them? People are humans, make mistakes, and some have personal things happening while trying to be perfect in the public eye.”

She urged people to be compassionate as she ended the post. She added—

“The world is a complicated place, and the best thing we can do now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing.”

She went on to write that she was really disturbed and heartbroken by the amount of bullying Lopez had experienced in recent months.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez recently worked on a Netflix movie, Atlas, which is a sci-fi movie.