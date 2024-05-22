South Park: The End of Obesity special gives a first look at Cartman after using Ozempic

Paramount Plus teased a first look at their special titled South Park: The End of Obesity. The newly unveiled teaser provided the first look at Cartman (voiced by Trey Parker) as he tackles his perennial issue of obesity.

The South Park: The End of Obesity teaser opens with Cartman seated in a clinic, as the doctor mentions that they need to opt for "drastic measures to bring down his weight." He mentions an array of weight loss drugs that are all the rage, with one of them being the popular drug, Ozempic.

The teaser then portrays Stan Marsh (also voiced by Trey Parker) as he exclaims:

“We’ve been navigating the American healthcare system. I almost died”

The teaser portrays the four friends Eric Cartman, Kenny McCormick (Matt Stone), Stan Marsh, and Kyle Broflovski (also Matt Stone) as they tinker with lab experiments to prepare Cartman for his weight loss journey. As per the teaser, South Park: The End of Obesity is to premiere on Paramount+ on May 24, 2024.

What is South Park: The End of Obesity about?

As per the teaser, South Park: The End of Obesity explores the dangerous fad of weight-loss drugs, which took America by storm. South Park has a history of using satire to portray a myriad of events in the country, and they have chosen the fan-popular character Cartman to talk about the use of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

Eric Cartman is considered one of the most obnoxious and foul-mouthed characters in the series by fans, with the creators heavily reliant on fat jokes surrounding his obesity.

The official logline of the upcoming South Park special reads:

"The advent of new weight-loss drugs impacting everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action."

The teaser shows Cartman lamenting about his weight in front of a mirror. He has been an obese character throughout the series. The creators have often linked his obnoxious nature to his obesity and have made many jokes about it.

Other characters have often mocked his size in the past, but the upcoming special sees them participating in a joint effort to reduce his weight. Fans expect a critical and bold social commentary on the controversial topic of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

The upcoming special is the seventh to be streamed on Paramount+. Other streaming-only events released to date include South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, South Park: Joining the Panderverse and South Park (Not Suitable For Children).

South Park premiered in 1997 and has run for 26 seasons. Comedy Central has renewed the show for up to its 30th season. The show is expected to air its 27th season soon.

The upcoming special South Park: The End of Obesity will premiere only on Paramount+ on May 24, 2024, in the United States and Canada.

Subsequently, the special will premiere in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on May 25, 2024.