The cast of Outlander: Blood of my Blood on the tragic tale of Murtagh & Jocasta 

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is the prequel to the original series, telling the stories of the parents of Jamie and Claire. Devoted fans of the series, by now, will have seen younger versions of two beloved characters from the parent show - Murtagh and Jocasta.Sportskeeda was invited to an Outlander: Blood of My Blood roundtable with actors Rory Alexander (who plays Murtagh Fraser) and Sadhbh Malin (who plays Jocasta). There is clearly a spark between both characters, but their circumstances do not allow them to be together.Sportskeeda asked the Outlander: Blood of My Blood actors if they could have been a couple if not for Murtagh's obsession with Ellen MacKenzie, Murtagh's sister. In many ways, Murtagh sees through and past Jocasta, despite her obvious feelings for him. Malin said:&quot;I think if we weren't in the world that we're in, potentially, but I think there's so many reasons going against them. Jocasta is married and it was arranged for her and I think there's a lot of reasons bigger than them as to why they couldn't. But in a simpler world, there's definitely a spark there that could have been excavated.&quot;Rory Alexander echoed the sentiments of his Outlander: Blood of My Blood co-star and said:&quot;Murtagh doesn't have control of his life, necessarily because of his family ties and things. And his status and position. You kinda hope that if you took away all the other elements, just at the core, they definitely have a spark and a chemistry.&quot;As an actor, Alexander would have loved to go down this route and explore a potential romance between Jocasta and Murtagh, but alas, it was not to be.&quot;It's good writing but it's always sad that you don't always get to do more of it. There's definitely something good to mine here. I guess that's where the tension comes in,&quot; Alexander said.Outlander: Blood of My Blood required both actors to delve deep into their emotional chopsThe ups and downs in the journey of both characters required both actors to visit a range of emotions in the latest episode of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Malin answered a question posed by Nerds that Geek, saying:&quot;I guess trusting in each other. And trusting in the writing. And I think what they go through is really real, and relatable and they go through the beginnings of an imperfect love story. And anyone who's human knows what that feels like.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexander expounded on the same:&quot;Trust is the key word. And I guess you can do as much work as you like answering all the questions and thinking of the context and emotional history. And how we got to these places.&quot;But then, when the camera rolls on the set of Outlander: Blood of my Blood, it's a different story, Alexander further said:&quot;And then you have to sit in a tent opposite Sadhbh and do the scene. And you're not thinking about any of that stuff. You're just there and somehow that's all become ingrained in you.&quot;New episodes of Outlander: Blood of my Blood will air weekly on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and at 9:00 pm ET/PT in Canada.