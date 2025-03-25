“The difference was so clear”— Harvey Specter’s brief cameo in Suits LA leaves netizens wanting a full comeback

Suits LA, the spin-off of the legal drama Suits, premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. The television series revolves around Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. He is the co-owner of the Black Lane law firm, which represents some of the most influential and elite clients in Los Angeles.

The show's first five episodes centered around Ted and introduced a couple of other characters important to the storyline. However, episode four reintroduced a familiar face from the original series—Harvey Specter.

Harvey was featured in episode four of the show through a series of flashbacks. His appearance thrilled fans, who flocked to X to react. One user wrote,

"...Just a few minutes of harvey and the difference was so clear. Pivot please, this family love crime bs is not gripping at all."

Fans shared their excitement on seeing the character again on screen.

"I was so curious about what Suits LA was all about, and then I discovered that Harvey Specter is making a comeback in the next episode! How exciting is that? I can't wait to see him and Mike Ross together again—it's going to be amazing," said another user.

"Harvey Specter back in action? This is the comeback we all needed. Can’t wait to see him run the game again," said yet another user.

Numerous others also flocked to X to share the downsides of the series and offer their opinions about it, including comparisons to the original series.

"Suits LA is so bad they keep on guesting original Suits cast. Ted seems like a poorly made clone of Harvey. I would have rooted for Stuart’s character to unfold but the entire series is just a hard pill to swallow. Will this series get better,?" one user said.

"They are over killing the promotions for SUITS LA. I honestly don’t know why Harvey is even making an appearance. Harvey is the show. Well, Harvey Specter and Mike Ross. Without them it’s not Suits. Unless you have Harvey full time, it’s just a joke to try and get ratings since no one is creative these days to build something new. Just using the name doesn’t make it the same. Let’s see how it is Peacock," another wrote.

"…checking out SUITS LA because I adore and love the original SUITS series but there is an element missing. I don’t know if it’s Stephen Amell’s acting or it’s the main character’s boring plot. Yeah, appreciate Harvey’s cameo & soon Louis Litt’s guesting. It’s just not the same," a user posted.

When does the next episode of Suits LA release, and where can you watch it?

The next episode of Suits LA, titled Dester, will be released on March 30, 2025. The episode will be available for streaming on Peacock in the United States (for those with a subscription).

Other options for watching the show include Hulu, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

Suits LA is created by Aaron Korsh (Everybody Loves Raymond, The Deep End, and Suits). It features Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. They play the roles of Ted Black, Erica Rollins, Stuart Lane, and Rick Dodsen, respectively.

