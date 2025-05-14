"The marketing department is awful"- Fans lash out as Max changes its name back to HBO Max

About two years after HBO Max was rebranded as just Max, Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed that they are changing the streaming platform's name back to HBO Max. This decision is quite surprising, especially after the platform dedicated significant resources to rebrand the streaming platform. In an odd twist, fans seem to claim that they never called it just Max to begin with.
Yet, this decision has not been met with a lot of enthusiasm, especially because viewers do not see this as a credible thing to do for a company of HBO's stature. Many had also initially suggested that taking the HBO away from the name was going to be a mistake, especially given how much weight the name carries.
As soon as the change was announced, many fans came forward to criticize the decision, and even the original decision to change the name to Max. User @thec0med1an summed this up, saying:
"What's wrong with these people? The marketing department is awful. The one from HBO Max, to Max, to Max with a slightly different font, to HB0 Max 😳"
Many others also responded with similar posts.
"So they realized getting rid of the HBO name was a dumb idea."- another user said.
"HBO should do a documentary on the history of their branding over the years. Wtf is going on over there?"- another user added.
"I prefer it being called HBO Max but they seriously should made that decision at the start and kept it forever."- yet another user added.
"Idk why they even changed it to MAX, i’ve always called it HBO MAX because that’s what it’s been for years….before it being a streaming service, it used to be a special channel you paid for in satellite tv package from like DirecTV or something — it always had movies showing back to back."- another user said, referencing to the history of the service.
All in all, it seems that this is the last time WB can pull this rebranding off before fans are seriously annoyed by it.
WB announces name change to HBO Max in new presentation
Warner Bros. had previously rebranded its premium streaming platform to Max, and after a logo tweak that resembled the classic HBO logo, WB has once again decided to add the HBO moniker to the streaming platform, which has seen good growth in the past few years, owing to some big shows on the platform.
WBD said in a press release about this change:
"Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering. It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach — leaning heavily on consumer data and insights — to best position itself for success."
It is unclear when the changes will be unveiled, but with the announcement, it should not be very far away.
More details about this update will be shared soon. Stay tuned.