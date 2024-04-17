'The wound has now closed and healed': Greg Rutherford shares photo of scar after injuring himself during Dancing on Ice rehearsal 

Greg Rutherford, the Olympic champion and a contestant in this year's Dancing On Ice, recently uploaded pictures on Instagram of his abdomen scar from the month-old injury incurred.

Rutherford's scar is the remnant of the abdominal injury the long jumper had suffered during the rehearsals of the Dancing On Ice finale on March 10, 2024. Following his injury, Greg was rushed to the hospital, accompanied by Vanessa James, his partner on the show. James also took to Instagram to share the news of Greg's injury and inform the viewers about being unable to perform in the finale.

Rutherford's accident was followed by an operation, from which he has been recovering for about a month. Sharing the update of his recovery on Instagram after four weeks, Greg Rutherford wrote how he was "feeling so much better." The 37-year-old athlete further said,

"I can move around with almost no feeling of pain and the wound has now closed and healed."

In the later part of his post, Rutherford also mentioned having gained some weight in his recovery period and how he was looking forward to training and skating as soon as he was "ready."

A number of netizens commented on Rutherford's Instagram post, sending best wishes for his speedy recovery. One user wrote,

"Very glad you're on the mend, Greg,"

while another one said,

"No doubt you'll be back to full fitness soon."

Greg Rutherford was in the final four of the Dancing on Ice finale before his injury

Greg Rutherford was paired with Vanessa James—a retired pair skater and athlete—on the 16th series of Dancing on Ice, which was first aired on ITV on January 14, 2024. The pair performed well consistently, avoiding elimination throughout the eight weeks, securing a spot for themselves in the final four.

The other three pairs that made it to the finale were Adele Roberts & Mark Hanretty, Miles Nazaire & Vanessa Bauer, and Ryan Thomas & Amani Fancy.

After Rutherford & James had to withdraw from the competition on March 10, Thomas & Amani emerged as the winners of the show, winning the hearts of the judges and audience with their performance on Imagine Dragons' Believer.

Two days after his abdominal injury, Greg Rutherford also posted a video of his finale performance with Vanessa on Bolero, writing in the caption how it was something he wished he "could have performed." The long jump athlete went on to say,

"I haven't shown the end as I'm determined to actually perform it with Vanessa one day for everyone to see."

Rutherford had shared earlier that his abdominal injury happened while he was rehearsing with professional skates, Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton to perform on Sinatra's New York, New York.

One of the performance moves, where Greg had to slide through the legs of Hatfield and Grafton, was when the incident took place.

Dancing on Ice is the second dance contest show Greg Rutherford has competed in

Dancing On Ice happens to be the second dance contest show that Greg Rutherford has participated in. Eight years ago, Rutherford appeared as a contestant on the 14th season of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was paired with professional ballroom dancer Natalie Lowe. The Olympian athlete survived till the ninth week of the show but was eliminated after his dance-off with Claudia Fragapane.

The other media appearances of Greg Rutherford include BBC One's The Great Sport Relief Bakeoff (2014), Celebrity MasterChef (2019), which Rutherford won, Channel 4's Time Crashers (2015), and the BBC Two series Pilgrimage (2019).

As a sportsman, Rutherford still holds the British record for the longest jump, both indoors and outdoors, with his personal best being 8.51 meters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback