PL legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reveal they've been approached by ITV to take part in reality TV series

Iconic Premier League duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have said that ITV have approached them about participating in the TV show Dancing on Ice.

The Sky Sports pundits have grown a reputation as two of the wittiest characters in the English football world. They have had many a bust-up in both their playing days and post-retirement when analyzing the Premier League.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have now claimed that they have had the opportunity to take their battle to ITV's reality TV series. They responded to radio DJ Chris Moyles who previously took part in another reality series 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' on The Chris Moyles Show:

"Yeah we haven’t quite been asked to go on the jungle, we’re Dancing on Ice at the moment, that’s as far as we go."

Dancing on Ice is one of the most popular reality series in the UK that boasted 4.1 million viewers for last year's final. Retired footballers have taken part in the series in the past including Arsenal legend David Seaman and Chelsea great Graeme Le Saux.

However, it appears Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher aren't too fond of participating given they are yet to follow suit. The latter would rather take part in I'm A Celebrity:

"Uhm, I think I’d do the jungle, think that’s the only one I’d do. Would you recommend it Chris?"

Moyles took part in the series that takes celebrities to a jungle in Australia last year. He warned the duo against participating in the series although Carragher had a hilarious response:

"You lost a lot of weight in there didn’t you."

Dancing on Ice would probably be the easier of the two shows for the pair to participate in as they wouldn't need to travel across the globe. 11 celebrities are pitted against one another alongside a professional ice dancer to try and win the competition.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both have a competitive streak and it would be hilarious to see them take their friendly rivalry to the ice.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher differ in predicting next season's Premier League top four

Gary Neville backs Arsenal to win the title.

The iconic Premier League duo have both given their thoughts on which teams will make up the upcoming season's top four. Both will once again be part of the Sky Sports punditry team for the campaign in which Manchester City will once again be reigning champions.

Jamie Carragher has backed City to become the first club in history to win the league four times in a row. He has also tipped Arsenal to finish second again while Liverpool are in third and Manchester United fourth:

"I'm going for Manchester City, then Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United."

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has surprised many by predicting Arsenal to end City's stronghold on the league title. He alluded to how no club has managed to win the league for four consecutive years while placing Pep Guardiola's men second, United in third, and Liverpool in fourth:

"Just because of the three thing and never winning the fourth I am going to go with Arsenal to win the league. I'm going for Manchester City second. Man United, Liverpool."

Both have predicted their former clubs Liverpool and Manchester United to finish in the top four. Last season's fourth-placed Newcastle United fail to make either's top six altogether.