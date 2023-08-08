Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher name their Premier League top six sides in order ahead of 2023-24 campaign

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have named their Premier League top six for the 2023-24 campaign and there are some shocks.

The newest season of the English top flight kicks off this weekend with Manchester City once again looking to retain their title. They won the league last season, beating runners-up Arsenal in the title race. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United both finished in the top four while Liverpool finished fifth and Brighton & Hove Albion finished in sixth.

Neville and Carragher were both given the opportunity to predict the top six for the upcoming season. Both reckon the title race will once again be between City and the Gunners.

No team has been able to win the league four years in a row. It's for that reason Neville has surprisingly chosen Arsenal to win their first league title since 2004. He said on The Overlap:

"Just because of the three thing and never winning the fourth I am going to go with Arsenal to win the league. I'm going for Manchester City second. Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa."

The Red Devils icon insists Arsenal are currently the only credible challengers to City:

"Unless United, Chelsea or Liverpool do something miraculous in the next few months of the transfer window, Arsenal are the only team that could challenge City at this point in time."

Meanwhile, Carragher is leaning towards Pep Guardiola's treble winners successfully retaining their title. He has also backed Chelsea to come back into European contention as well as Tottenham Hotspur:

"I'm going for Manchester City, then Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham."

The Gunners did finally get some form of redemption over last season's Premier League champions. They beat Guardiola's men in the Community Shield to head into the season with bragging rights between the two.

Gary Neville's Top Six Jamie Carragher's Top Six 1. Arsenal 1. Manchester City 2. Manchester City 2. Arsenal 3. Manchester United 3. Liverpool 4. Liverpool 4. Manchester United 5. Chelsea 5. Chelsea 6. Aston Villa 6. Tottenham

Neville and Carragher omit Newcastle United from their Premier League top-six predictions

Eddie Howe's Newcastle fail to make both pundits' Premier League top six.

It's somewhat unsurprising that Neville and Carragher have both backed their former clubs to round off the top four.

However, what's somewhat surprising is that they don't include Newcastle United in any place in their top six predictions. The Magpies stunned the Premier League last season, finishing fourth.

Eddie Howe has made further additions to his squad ahead of their Champions League campaign. The Tyneside giants have lured Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento to St James' Park.

However, this hasn't been enough to convince the two Sky Sports pundits that Newcastle can finish in Europe once again. Both appear to be wary of the fact they will be playing Champions League football which could be detrimental to their league performance.