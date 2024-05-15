"They probably drank everything on Bourbon Street" — Wanda Sykes says people mistook her for Lenny Kravitz in New Orleans

Comedian Wanda Sykes says people mistook her for Lenny Kravitz when she was in New Orleans. The 60-year-old actress, who appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, discussed getting misidentified for the rocker and added —

"Believe it or not... Not all the time. It happened twice, and they both were in New Orleans."

She explained that, at the time, her hair was longer and added —

"These people they were like, 'Oh, that's Lenny Kravitz.' I turn around, and I was like, 'Only in New Orleans...' I was like, 'They been on Bourbon Street.' They probably drank everything on Bourbon Street."

Sykes's retelling of the story left Hudson in giggles. Also, this is not the first time Sykes has revealed the tale. Last October, during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Upshaws star told the host of her misidentification and jokingly apologized to Kravitz.

Sykes is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer best known for her appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Evan Almighty. She has also done several stand-up shows, including Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (2023), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

"That's not even human" — Wanda Sykes reacts to Lenny Kravitz's viral workout video

When questioned about whether the rocker was aware of her being misidentified as him, Wanda Sykes continued that she met Kravitz at the Golden Globes. The comedian, referring to a picture of the pair at the 2024 Golden Globes displayed on the screen, quipped —

"Look at that... TWINS!"

Both Wanda Sykes and Jennifer Hudson then admit they "don't see" any similarities.

During her interview, Hudson also asked Skyes if she saw the Fly Away singer's recent viral IG video showing him working out. What caught the eye of netizens was Kravitz's choice of outfit while working out—a mesh tank top and leather pants topped off with a pair of sunglasses.

Replying in the affirmative, Wanda expressed her disbelief at the singer exercising "in boots... lifting a small car." She quipped —

"If I get on a... lift like like 20 pounds, I gotta take my sports bra off..."

She continued to express her disbelief at his wardrobe, saying, "That's not even human right there."

During his April 2024 interview with Variety, Lenny Kravitz explained he did not expect the video to "blow up" online. Explaining that he is always working out in "leather pants or jeans and boots" if he is not doing "cardio" because when he lifts weights, he "doesn't sweat much." He reasoned —

"A lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care. I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect."

Meanwhile, later in the episode, Wanda Sykes stated that she is on her Please & Thank You Tour, and it is the first time in years she has done one. She revealed that frequent travel was "a lot" on her body, but she loves the crowds and doing the shows. She explained —

"Its a lot on the body travelling but I love the shows. I mean they're selling out and the crowd's just like ready for it. I'm having fun performing but its the getting there."

When Hudson asked Sykes to elaborate, she joked —

"Its the travelling... Like flying doesn't bother me too much because I fly first class... it eases me... You know you be on planes and it gets a little bit too much turbulence and stuff... it doesn't bother me in first class."

Wanda Sykes's next tour show is scheduled for May 16 in Indianapolis.