All five seasons of The Upshaws, ranked

Netflix’s The Upshaws has found fame due to the unique way in which the series has applied a tried and tested troupe in the overall sitcom industry. Having released a total of 5 parts (3 seasons) thus far since its premiere way back in May 2021, The Upshaws revolves around a working black family in Indiana and stars the likes of Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes.

The series opened with a stellar first season, which till date has enjoyed an overall 7.26 rating on IMDb. However, the successful first season was eventually overtaken by the third, the first part of which was released in August 2023.

The series has since released one further season, with the most recently released season 5 actually representing part 2 of season 3. Season 2 had also followed a similar release schedule, with the season released in two parts instead of as one single entity. The two parts of season 2 and season 3 have led to The Upshaws largely being recognized as a 5-season TV series, with the sixth set to be released sometime in 2025.

The Upshaws’ 5 best seasons, ranked

5) Season 5

Season 5 might be unfairly judged simply because it is still a recent release. Most fans have not yet watched the six episodes, which were released on April 18. Still, the season has been met favorably by fans and critics and currently enjoys an overall rating of around 7.6 on IMDb.

Season 5 saw the Upshaws struggle to keep their family business afloat as Tasha was seen breaking up with her longtime partner. This leads to Bennie and Regina taking her under their wing for the time being.

#4 Season 4

Season 4 of The Upshaws was undoubtedly guilty of straying away from what worked best for the series until it was released. Featuring an overall rating of around 7.3 on IMDb, the iteration had its bright sparks with respect to the season opener and the final iteration of the season.

However, the 6-episode offering made things darker as Joe was seen struggling to keep his family together. While the actors undoubtedly played a huge role in maintaining the overall quality, the storyline in itself seemed to falter.

#3 Season 2

Season 2 had its task cut out in the sense that the unimaginary success of the series opener meant that it only had to take things forward in order to be labeled a success. Season 2 saw multiple major characters, such as Bennie, Regina, and Lucretia, entering their elements and creating a connection with audiences that exists today.

Season 2 also saw the introduction of multiple new faces that went on to become an integral part of the show.

#2 Season 1

Season 1 of The Upshaws helped the Netflix offering create its own presence in the saturated sitcom industry. Led by Bernard and Regina Upshaw, played by Mike Epps and Kim Field, the season set up the series and the narrative expertly, bringing forth a range of uniquely written humor and character antics that still continue to rub the audiences’ funny bones.

Season 1 is undoubtedly one of the best that has come out to date and is ranked number 2 on the overall list.

#1 Season 3

There is little doubt that the February 2023-released Season 3 of The Upshaws is the single-most funniest iteration of the series that has come out thus far. The second-last episode of Season 3, titled Heart Matters, is, to date, recognized as one of the best that the series has released thus far.

The authenticity and personal way in which the major characters established themselves and the way in which the narration delved into the backstories of the new characters charmed audiences, which means that Season 3 of The Upshaws deserves to be at the top of this list.

All seasons of The Upshaws are streaming on Netflix.