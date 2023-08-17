The Upshaws Part 4 recap & review: Did the characters evolve? 

Part 4 of The Upshaws was released on Thursday, August 17, 2023, on Netflix. The directors this time around were Lynda Tarryk, Victor Gonzalez, Kim Fields, Regina Y. Hicks, Robbie Countryman, Juanesta Holmes, and Sheldon Epps. In classic Netflix fashion, all eight episodes were released at once.

This edition of the show was too delivered. Every story received fair treatment, even seeing the characters evolving steadily. There were even some emotional moments involving Regina, which was unexpected for a comedy show.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Netflix's The Upshaws.

The Upshaws Part 4 recap & review: Did the episodes deliver?

Like parts 1, 2 & 3, every episode of part 4 narrated a sarcastic take on real life and societal struggles. These include money troubles, strained relationships, teenage rebellion, education, and parenting.

Regina did not live in the family home. This allowed Bennie and Lucretia to work on their flawed relationship. It needed to be fixed, not just for the family's well-being, but also for their co-owned business. Bennie and Lucretia owned an auto-repair shop.

These two characters were played by comedy veterans, Mike Epps and Wanda Skyes did a brilliant job and kept viewers engaged. Their chemistry was eye-pleasing, and their banter completely stole the show.

Regina too sees some character development. Things were hard for her since she was a working mother. She even delivered a tear-jerking monologue in the second episode, which was unexpected for a show like The Upshaws. However, comedy soon took over when Lucretia lost all her money. Watching her freak out was hilarious, and it only got funnier with the schemes and plot twists.

Just like always, this part of the show managed to deliver. It was abundant with emotions, laughter, and chaos. Every character was written well and portrayed with conviction. They all had their perks, flaws, and likable qualities.

This dysfunctional family has certainly made fans beg for more.

The Upshaws synopsis and cast

The official synopsis for the show, according to Netflix, reads,

"Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success."

It further reads,

"But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."

The show stars Mike Epps as Bernard "Bennie" Upshaw Sr, Kim Fields as Regina Upshaw, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner, Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw, Page Kennedy as Duck, Jermelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw Jr., Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha Lewis and Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw.

It was created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes and premiered on May 12, 2021. The runtime of every episode is between 25 to 29 minutes. Its opening theme was created by Ashford & Simpson.

The Upshaws is streaming on Netflix worldwide.