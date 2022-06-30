The Upshaws season 2 ending explained: Why did Aunt Lucretia go to prison?

The Upshaws just dropped its eight-episode second season on Netflix on June 29, 2022. The fun ride picked up from season one's cliffhanger and went on to narrate a fun story filled with laughter, awkwardness, and some crises, ultimately resulting in a big twist in the finale.

The show follows the life of Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his struggles with his dysfunctional family and his failing garage business. It also features his four odd children, Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), Aaliyah (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins), Maya (Journey Christine), and Bernard Jr (Jermelle Simon), from two different mothers. The household is also plagued by the ever-present Aunt Lucretia (executive producer Wanda Sykes), who is by far one of the most intriguing characters in the show.

The ending sees Bennie and Lucretia getting arrested and imprisoned for buying and selling stolen car parts. Now, why did this happen? Read on to find out.

The Upshaws season 2 ending: Lucretia's bragging about the garage lands her in jail

The Upshaws split the second season into two parts, with eight episodes in each of them. The first half ended with a big cliffhanger after a relatively bright start to the eighth episode. The preparation for the finale began in the penultimate episode of the season's first part, where Lucretia and Regina (Kim Fields) got into a heated argument, with the latter pointing out how lonely Lucretia is.

This fight resulted in Lucretia detaching herself from Regina's household chores, which she claimed the Upshaws couldn't do without. The final episode of this part began with the latent tension between the two sisters, with both throwing nasty comments at each other.

Soon, Bennie revealed to Regina how they have finally made some fortune from the garage and presently have a pretty good balance in their account. This fortune is short-lived as the episode culminates in the garage, where Regina gets a call that no one picked up little Maya from school. Lucretia walks in at this moment and offers to get her as this was her fault. But the two get into another argument where Lucretia claims that this was her garage, which was bought with her money.

In a comic turn of events, two police officers walk in at that exact moment and ask whose garage it was. Lucretia proudly claimed the bragging rights, only to be informed that the authorities had discovered illegal parts trade in this garage. Bennie tries to diffuse the situation by trying to explain, but the scene cuts to Bennie inside a prison cell with Lucretia in another one opposite to him.

The money that Regina and Bennie talked about at the beginning of the episode was perhaps from this illegal trade. Though it did look like Bennie knew what he was doing, he has often proven to be very naive. This could be another mistake, where Bennie has messed up big time.

The second half of the season, also eight episodes long, will see a resolution to this massive crisis when it premieres later this year.

The Upshaws season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

