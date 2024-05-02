"I don’t do it for effect" — Lenny Kravitz explains why he was working out in leather pants in viral video

A month after Lenny Kravitz's video showing him working out in leather pants went viral, he defended himself as he spoke to Variety on April 30, 2024. In the interview, he clarified that he usually does not wear leather pants during his workouts.

Kravitz shared that he was in the gym in leather pants that day because he had a busy schedule, and had less than an hour to go to the gym, as he had to be somewhere else just after. He explained:

“So, a lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care. I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

The whole fiasco happened after Lenny Kravitz uploaded a video on April 10, showing him working out in a pair of leather pants. The clip featured the singer doing barbell situps while the trainer held his legs. Along with the leather pants, Kravitz donned black boots and a sheer tank top.

As the video went viral, it received more than 14.5 million views in just a few days, along with many comments from netizens who trolled him for his choice of attire in the gym.

“If I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much”: Lenny Kravitz defends himself as gym video goes viral

Almost a month after Lenny Kravitz was seen wearing leather pants in the gym, he addressed the trolling and hate comments from the masses as he clarified how he does not sweat that much while lifting weights. During the interview with Variety, he stated:

“Because I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever – if I’m not doing cardio. If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”

He also talked about the criticism he faced on social media due to his choice of attire at the gym, as he reiterated that he knows what to wear at the gym.

Lenny Kravitz further mentioned:

“I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it’s all good. I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, and NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, and boxers. I’ve played with them all.”

During his interview, he also touched upon the topic of working out with his trainer of 25 years and recalled the time when a few athletes saw him coming to the gym in a pair of jeans:

“These big athletes saw me walking in and my trainer said ‘He’s gonna work out with us.’ And they all started laughing. Because I was wearing jeans and a belt and boots and whatever shirt I was wearing, and they were like, ‘We’re gonna work out with this little rock star dude?’ Like, they were making fun of me. And I destroyed them. And they didn’t see it coming.”

Born in 1964, Lenny Kravitz, aka Leonard Albert Kravitz, is known for his hard rock and R&B music. With hits like It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over, Again, Let Love Rule, American Woman, Are You Gonna Go My Way, and Fly Away, he has won many awards for his songs, including the Grammy Award, American Music Award, and even MTV Video Music Awards.