"This is why I felt Creloise" - Fans congratulate Jessica Madsen as Bridgerton star celebrates pride month and reveals she's in love with a woman

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen welcomed Pride Month by revealing she is in love with a woman. The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 1, 2024, to share her support for the LGBTQ community with the message:

"In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."

Along with the post, Madsen shared colorful graphics and a selfie of herself in a tie-dye t-shirt, with rainbow-colored jewels under her eye and a bucket hat that reads, "Love Supreme."

Jessica Madsen plays Cressida Cowper on the hit Netflix show Bridgerton. During season 3 of the show, she becomes good friends with Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie. Fans have been speculating the two could be more than friends on the show, with many dubbing their paring, Creloise.

As news of the 32-year-old's social media post spread, internet users were quick to congratulate the English actress, with some even bringing up Creloise to express their support.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @jess_mads)

They shared share sweet messages of support. Here are some comments seen under her post.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @jess_mads)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @jess_mads)

Jessica Madsen came out as bisexual in a similar IG post shared in June 2023

It was not just fans wishing Jessica Madsen; her Bridgerton co-stars all took to the comments section to wish her. This included Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton), who shared heart emojis, and Joanna Bobin (Lady Araminta Cowper), who wrote, "Go baby girl! Love you," and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), who commented, "Love youuuuuu."

Last Pride month, the actress came out as bisexual in a similar IG post with the caption:

"Bi the way…. Happy Pride month #pridemonth #loveislove #bipride #queerpride."

The post included a graphic that read, "Bisexuals are not "confused.""

Cressida's character was introduced as a romantic rival for Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, the lead for season 1 of the show. However, the third installment sees Cressida's back story and her developing friendship with Eloise.

In a May 2024 interview with Decider, Jessica Madsen told the publication about her character Cressida's friendship with El. When questioned whether their paring during season 3 was potentially queer-coded, she stated:

"Absolutely love that. That would be the best! Yeah, I mean, that would be cool. I like to think it would make sense because, like, she hasn’t bagged a guy. So, like, why not a gal?"

Jessica Madsen further explained that the two characters create a "safe space for each other," despite being very different. She elaborates that their difference in perspective makes them "curious about each other."

While it remains to be seen if Cressida and Eloise get together on the show, in the novels that the show is based on, the two characters end up marrying men.