“This is lowkey the school 2021 fanfic” — Fans react as Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo’s ‘Head Over Heels’ preview drops at KCON Japan 2025

On May 10, 2025, actors Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo appeared at KCON JAPAN 2025, where they presented a complete teaser for their forthcoming series Head Over Heels.

The three-day event is happening at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from May 9 to 11. KCON JAPAN is an annual festival celebrating all things K-entertainment, K-pop, dramas, and celeb appearances.

Their names had already been confirmed for the May 10 lineup in a March 28 update from KCON. In the drama, Cho Yi-hyun plays Park Sung-A, a character described as a social outcast. Choo Young-woo portrays Bae Gyeon-woo.

The two previously shared the screen in School 2021, where Cho played Jin Ji-won, a smart and confident student. She also portrayed an intelligent but quick-thinking teen, Choi Na-ra, in All of Us Are Dead.

The duo’s reunion has generated significant buzz, as fans recall their on-screen chemistry from four years ago. One X user commented:

"This is lowkey the school 2021 fanfic that was archived in the shelves and was discovered this year 😂"

Fans are already expressing enthusiasm for the lead pairing in Head Over Heels, especially pointing out their height difference and visual chemistry.

"Knetz already in love with this pairing cuz of their height difference and visual combination🥰," a netizen said.

"Cuyoung's forehead and yihyun's brown hair, damn the visuals are insane," a user mentioned

"Can't wait for our chocoo couple😭🫶 the height difference is so cute 🤏🏻," another fan added.

"Not me reminds of them in School 2021 🥹🥹🥹," a fan remarked.

"They showed the first teaser at KCON omfg😭❤️ choo youngwoo and cho yihyun looked SO GOODㅠㅠㅠ," a viewer noted.

OMGG IT LOOKSS SOOOO GOOD I CANT WAITTT," another fan added.

More about the drama Head Over Heels

South Korean channel tvN’s Head Over Heels is adapted from the webcomic Gyeonwoowa Sunnyeo, written by An Soo-Min. The live-action version is directed by Kim Yong-Wan, with Yang Ji-Hun handling the script.

An Soo-Min is also credited for the original story. The plot combines teen life with elements of Korean spiritual practices. Cho Yi-Hyun plays Park Sung-A, a high schooler secretly juggling two identities.

By day, she’s just a student. By night, she’s a masked fortune teller known as Fairy Cheonji. She gives people answers about love, sickness, and fate. Sung-A does it all while keeping her identity on the down low.

Things take a turn when Bae Gyeon-woo (played by Choo Yeong-woo) and his mom show up for a reading. Park Sung-A gets a vision that he’s not going to live long. The following day, he walks into her class as the new student. After recognizing him, Park Sung-A resolves to quietly intervene and change what lies ahead for him.

Head Over Heels is set to premiere on June 6, 2025. The Korean drama will broadcast every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST, replacing the slot from Second Shot at Love. The 12-episode series will also be available to stream on Prime Video.

