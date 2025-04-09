"Tiffany is running a cult. This is insane."- Viewers voice outrage over the parents in Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Netflix just dropped one of its finest docu-series, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which explores the shadowy world of child influencers, and especially Piper Rockelle's group, which was headed by her mother and manager Tiffany Smith. Tiffany ended up facing a lawsuit from the ex-members of The Squad (that's what Rockelle's group was called).

The disturbing documentary has many very concerning elements. This includes the things Tiffany Smith had done and the world of influencing, where even kids are pushed to do things that can be quite problematic. The docu-series depicted many instances of this.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing generated a lot of reactions from fans, with most showing outrage over this practice of young influencers and especially the deeds of Tiffany Smith, which many users found "disgusting." Social media platforms like Reddit were full of comments about her and other parents who allowed her to run the show.

User Time_Word_9130 summed this up, saying:

"Tiffany is running a cult. This is insane. And I’m annoyed at the parents boo boo-ing about the loss of careers and followers. Get your kids offline!"

Many other users voiced similar things.

"Those parents are disgusting. They were more than happy to cash in when the money was rolling in, letting Tiffany parade their kids around, forcing them into uncomfortable situations and practically worshiped Tiffany just to stay in her good books....Where was all this concern when the money was rolling in? It’s clear they prioritized fame and fortune over their kids well-being. Absolutely shameful."- Another user added.

"Granted, I've never liked those family or child vlog channels but I feel so sorry for the kids in this documentary. Don't get me wrong, Pipers mom and boyfriend definitely are to blame but also the kids parents should share blame too."- yet another user said.

"Pimping out your child for designer items and camera equipment was truly shocking to me.- another user added.

Many knew about this tale of Piper Rockelle and her mother, Tiffany Smith, but the documentary, which exposed all the secrets behind this huge project, has left fans shocked and moved to the core.

What is Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing all about?

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing is a three-part docu-series about the evils of child content creation, with a particular focus on Piper Rockelle and The Squad, a group of child influencers headed by Rickelle's mother, Tiffany Smith.

The group accumulated several followers, and Smith effectively established an empire that was worth millions of dollars. However, it all came crashing down when the ex-members of the group filed a lawsuit against Smith that accused her of several grave misconducts.

The docu-series explores this culture of young influencers and the role the parents play in this reckless manipulation for profit.

The series has already started a conversation amongst viewers, and this will continue as more and more people watch and talk about it.

All the episodes of Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

